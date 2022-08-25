There will be a battle of Britain in Group A after Liverpool were paired with Rangers.

The Scottish side, who came through qualification to join Celtic in the group stages, will play the Reds for the first time in a competitive match. It looks a tough group for both as Dutch champions Ajax and Italian side Napoli are also there.

Erling Haaland will get a speedy reunion with former club Borussia Dortmund after Manchester City were drawn against the German club in the Champions League.

City, last season’s beaten semi-finalists, were drawn in Group G alongside Dortmund, Sevilla and FC Copenhagen.

Tottenham were handed a favourable looking Champions League draw.

Spurs, finalists in 2019 and back in the tournament for the first time since 2020, were drawn in Group D against Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt, Sporting Lisbon and Marseille.