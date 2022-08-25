There will be a battle of Britain in Group A after Liverpool were paired with Rangers.
The Scottish side, who came through qualification to join Celtic in the group stages, will play the Reds for the first time in a competitive match. It looks a tough group for both as Dutch champions Ajax and Italian side Napoli are also there.
Erling Haaland will get a speedy reunion with former club Borussia Dortmund after Manchester City were drawn against the German club in the Champions League.
City, last season’s beaten semi-finalists, were drawn in Group G alongside Dortmund, Sevilla and FC Copenhagen.
Tottenham were handed a favourable looking Champions League draw.
Spurs, finalists in 2019 and back in the tournament for the first time since 2020, were drawn in Group D against Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt, Sporting Lisbon and Marseille.
AC Milan defender Fiyako Tomori will come up against his former club Chelsea after the pair were drawn in Group E.
Thomas Tuchel’s side will also face Salzburg and Dinamo Zagreb and will be favourites to progress to the knockout stage.
Celtic will face defending champions Real Madrid in a glamour tie in Group F.
The Scottish champions will also play RB Leipzig and Shakhtar Donetsk as they return to the group stage for the first time since 2017.
Liverpool, Ajax, Napoli, Rangers
Atletico Madrid, Porto, Bayer Leverkusen, Club Brugge
Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Inter, Viktoria Plzeň
Tottenham, Eintracht Frankfurt, Marseille, Sporting
Chelsea, AC Milan, Salzburg, Dinamo Zagreb
Real Madrid, RB Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk, Celtic
Manchester City, Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund, FC Copenhagen
Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Benfica, Maccabi Haifa
