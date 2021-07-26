Champions League betting tips: Midtjylland v Celtic best bets and preview

Jake Pearson previews the second leg of Celtic's Champions League qualifier against Midtjylland, picking out his best bets and score prediction.

Ange Postecoglou may have been disappointed with the result of his first competitive game in charge of Celtic, held to a 1-1 draw by Midtjylland at Parkhead last week, but he cannot really be disappointed with the performance of the Bhoys. Celtic took the lead in the 39th minute thanks to new signing Liel Abada’s strike, and Postecoglou’s men looked in control for the vast majority of the first half, registering 60% possession in the first 45 minutes. A couple of red cards for either team either side of half-time saw the game to and fro a little, but despite having slightly more of the ball during the second period, Midtjylland struggled to convert their possession into chances, Evander’s equaliser just one of three shots the Danish side could muster in the second half.

Ultimately, given the way they played in the first period, Celtic will be disappointed to not be taking a lead to Denmark for the second leg of this tie, but there is still plenty in this game for the Scottish side, and they could be worth siding with to get the win. Celtic were odds-on to win last Tuesday’s first leg, with Midtjylland as big as 3/1 in places. CLICK HERE to back Celtic to win with Sky Bet Home advantage is obviously a big factor, and the Danish side should certainly be shorter to win this tie than they were in Glasgow, but the swing in price seems disproportionate. If we assume that home advantage is worth roughly 8% in terms of the probability implied by the prices, and reverse that to reflect positively on Midtjylland's price, and negatively on Celtic's price, as the Danes are now the home team, Celtic's price still comes out at just over 5/4. With that in mind then, backing CELTIC TO WIN IN 90 MINUTES at a price of 2/1 makes plenty of appeal and is the first recommended bet in this second leg.

These two sides are quite evenly matched, the first leg doing little to dissuade that perception, and while both teams did find the back of the net at Celtic Park, it was hardly a game laden with gilt-edged opportunities. The match itself saw a total of just four shots on target between both teams, and in fact, both goals were speculative hits to say the least. Midtjylland’s strength does tend to lie in their defensive work as well, with the 1.03 goals per game they conceded last season by far the best in the Danish Superliga, as well as conceding just once in last season’s Champions League qualification process - through four matches. Celtic, similarly, conceded just 0.76 goals per game in the Scottish Premiership last season, and with the stakes as high as they are in this fixture, we could be in for a tense affair. CLICK HERE to back Both Teams To Score 'NO' with Sky Bet Just 47% of Midtjylland’s league matches last season saw both teams to score, while games involving Celtic were even lower at 42%, making BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE ‘NO’ the second recommended selection.

Midtjylland v Celtic best bets and score prediction Celtic to win in 90 minutes at 2/1 (BetVictor, Unibet)

Both Teams To Score 'NO' at 6/5 (BetVictor, BoyleSport) Score prediction: Midtjylland 0-1 Celtic (Sky Bet odds: 17/2)

