Champions League: Celtic held by Midtjylland in dramatic start for new boss Ange Postecoglou

Ange Postecoglou’s tenure as Celtic boss began with an incident-packed 1-1 draw with Midtjylland as both sides ended the Champions League qualifier with 10 men.

New Hoops signing Liel Abada, the 19-year-old Israeli winger, marked his competitive debut by scoring in the 37th minute of the first leg at Parkhead.

However, Celtic defender Nir Bitton dampened the enthusiasm among the 9,000 home fans when he was sent off late in the first half for needlessly picking up the second of two yellow cards for remonstrating with the visitors' Anders Dreyer after he had dived in the box.

Dreyer was sent off 10 minutes into the second half for another dive and, as the game swung from end to end, Evander levelled for the visitors in the 66th minute with a whipped-in free-kick to set up nicely next week’s second leg in Denmark, with the away goals rule not applying this season.