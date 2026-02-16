Tuesday best bets: EFL League One tips for 17 February 2026

Football betting tips: EFL 19:45 - Barnsley vs Peterborough 1pt Kyrell Lisbie to score anytime at 3/1 (General) 19:45 - Lincoln vs Northampton 1pt Jack Moylan to score anytime at 12/5 (bet365) 20:00 - Reading vs Bolton 1pt Jack Marriott to score anytime at 2/1 (BetVictor) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Barnsley vs Peterborough Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:45 GMT

TV: Sky Sports+

Live odds, form and stats Goals looks the most sensible route here. Only one of Barnsley’s games since the turn of the year have seen under 2.5 goals click and their trip to Cardiff is the only time both teams have failed to net. At 8/13, over 2.5 goals is a little short, so we'll head to the ANYTIME GOALSCORER market where KYRELL LISBIE’s price of 3/1 is the standout. He’s netted nine times domestically this season (0.40 goals per 90), seven of which have come in his last nine appearances for Peterborough.

Lincoln vs Northampton Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:45 GMT

TV: Sky Sports+

Live odds, form and stats

JACK MOYLAN has hit a real purple patch. Lincoln’s creator-in-chief netted the opener against Bolton at the weekend and hit the woodwork, racking up 10 shots in total. That goal takes him to six in the league for the season, all bar one of which have come in his last five league appearances, during which time he has taken 21 shots. Moylan will fancy his chances of adding to his seasonal tally against Northampton, a side that have only kept five clean sheets on the road in League One this season. At 12/5 with bet365, his price TO SCORE ANYTIME appeals.

Reading vs Bolton Kick-off: Tuesday, 20:00 GMT

TV: Sky Sports+

Live odds, form and stats

JACK MARRIOTT netted a hat-trick against Wycombe on Saturday to take him to 15 league goals for the season in just 21 appearances for Reading (0.84 goals per 90). He took home the match ball despite only having three shots in the game which combined for a total xG of 0.69. Clinical. It’s nothing new though, he scored seven league goals at Wrexham despite only starting 12 games and had a goals per 90 average of 0.35 at Fleetwood. He might be the most efficient frontman in the EFL and at 2/1 TO SCORE ANYTIME, he’s worth a punt as his side host Bolton. The visitors may be unbeaten in seven but they have only kept two clean sheets across that sample.