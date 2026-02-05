Football betting tips: Bundesliga 1.75pts Over 2.5 goals at 10/11 (General) 1.25pts Over 3.5 goals at 12/5 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Friday gives us a battle between two teams stuck in an awkward place. Both Union Berlin and Eintracht Frankfurt are a considerable and somewhat unrealistic distance from the top six at this stage - both clear enough of any relegation trouble. Eight points separates the visitors and Bayer Leverkusen who occupy sixth in the Bundesliga table. Union are 11 points away and six clear of the bottom three in ninth. The return has forced Frankfurt into a change. Albert Riera is at the helm after departing Slovenian outfit Celje to take the job in Germany's top-flight. They'll be hoping he can add that spark back into this side.

Union Berlin vs Eintracht Frankfurt Kick-off: Friday, 19:30 GMT

TV: BBC iPlayer, Bundesliga YouTube

Live odds, form and stats In an entertaining league which delivers goals, Frankfurt have been a side leading in this area throughout the course of the campaign. From their 20 outings, 14 have gone OVER 2.5 GOALS and it's not been a case of them being the ones conceding. Only three sides have scored more than their 40; none have conceded more than their 45.

Each of their previous five Bundesliga contests have seen at least one of the teams involved scoring three. Two of those games (draws with Borussia Dortmund and Werder Bremen) finished 3-3. Riera may well come in and focus on the defensive side of things but by all accounts he likes his teams to attack - it's ultimately why a side in the Bundesliga has taken a look at him. Celje had 52 in 20 this season while also boasting the best defensive record (18). It would be unrealistic to expect that he can fix Frankfurt's issues in this area overnight though. Add in the fact that eight of Union's ten at home have seen three or more scored and it could be a game which sees action at both ends - two of the previous five have finished 2-2 (vs Bayern Munich and vs Mainz).

A general price of 10/11 is available on three or more in this one. Friday's may have been typically lower-scoring events compared with the usual league standards but I'm happy to look past that given the teams involved. Oh and yes, it may have been under different management, but the reverse fixture finished 4-3 in Union's favour back in September. A smaller stake on OVER 3.5 GOALS is also advised.