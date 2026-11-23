Football betting tips: EFL Charlton vs Lincoln - 19:45 1pt Conor McGrandles to be carded at 15/4 (Best Price) 1pt Danny McNamara to be carded at 16/5 (Best Price) 0.5pt McGrandles and McNamara card double at 16/1 (Best Price) 1pt Adam Reach to score anytime at 7/1 (Best Price) Sheff Utd vs Southampton - 19:45 1pt Liam Kitching to be carded at 14/5 (Best Price) 1pt Hamza Choudhury to be carded at 16/5 (Best Price) 0.5pt Kitching and Choudhury card double at 12/1 (Best Price) Bradford vs Barnsley - 19:45 2pts Over 2.5 goals and both teams to score at evens (General) Sporting Life tipping record: Full list of recommended bets, advised bookmakers, each-way terms & profit/loss Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Charlton vs Lincoln Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:45 GMT

TV: Sky Sports+

Live odds, form and stats Oliver Langford has the whistle here and although a cards per 90 average of exactly four this season isn’t too outlandish, his recent form is encouraging as the referee appears to flit between card-crazy and uninterested. He gave 8Y, 1R and a penalty in his last Championship appearance after giving one card in his previous two. Prior to that, he dished out 11Y and 1R card across his two second tier games. Let’s hope he’s in the mood here because Charlton (31Y 1R) and Lincoln (36Y 3R) are usually pretty obliging on the cards front.

For the visitors CONOR MCGRANDLES is the standout price TO BE CARDED at 15/4. There seems to be a difference in opinion between the firms regarding Lincoln’s midfielder. Betfred, Coral, Ladbrokes and William Hill going 16/5 or better with other major firms going at least a point shorter or worse - BetVictor have him at 15/8. Anyway, McGrandles has two cautions in his last four and six cards across twice as many Championship appearances this season. DANNY MCNAMARA also appeals in the same market. His cards per 90 average of 0.28 makes his price value, plus he already has five cards to his name this season. Naturally, the CARD DOUBLE also appeals at 16s with William Hill. ADAM REACH started Lincoln’s defeat against Wrexham in left midfield, which is enough to give the 7/1 available for him TO SCORE ANYTIME appeal. Reach has predominantly played at left back for the Imps since signing at the beginning of last season and has scored five times (0.11 goals per 90).

Sheffield United vs Southampton Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:45 GMT

TV: Sky Sports+

Live odds, form and stats Leo Scienza missed Southampton’s 2-0 win over Derby on Saturday but when asked about his fitness Tonda Eckert said he was ‘very confident’ he’ll be back soon and that it might even be as soon as Tuesday. That’s when the Saints play Sheffield United and it’s the type of game where you could do with the mercurial talent of the Brazilian on the left flank. His foul and card drawing capabilities would be a bonus for the following bets but both of the players about to be touted are worth backing in their own right.

LIAM KITCHING has picked up six cards in 11 Championship appearances for the Blades, his most recent came in the 4-0 win over Watford on Saturday after just two minutes. With three cards across his last four appearances in the league, the 14/5 about him TO BE CARDED looks a touch big. So does the 16/5 available for HAMZA CHOUDHURY. He’s picked up 2Y and 1R cards for the S2 outfit, all of which have come across his last five. A feisty encounter should be expected here and with a referee in good card-giving form overseeing proceedings, the 12/1 about the CARD DOUBLE also appeals. Farai Hallam has dished out 32Y across his last six appearances.