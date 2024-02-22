Sporting Life
Tuchel Paper talk

Transfer talk and football gossip: Thomas Tuchel, Dominic Solanke, Florian Wirtz, Luke Shaw

By Sporting Life
09:46 · THU February 22, 2024

Thomas Tuchel is reportedly open to a Premier League return after Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich announced that he will leave the club at the end of the season. (Daily Mail)

The former Chelsea boss is said to have his eyes on the Manchester United job. (Daily Express)

He has also put the Football Association on alert following his announcement, amongst some top Premier League outfits. (Daily Telegraph)

Gary Neville has reportedly been invited by Manchester United to be part of a special committee overseeing the Old Trafford regeneration project along with the surrounding area. (The Times)

What is xG?

Manchester United fear defender Luke Shaw could miss the rest of the campaign after he suffered a recurrence of a leg muscle injury in the win against Luton Town. (Daily Mail)

In addition to pursuing Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso, Liverpool are reportedly also looking at three of their stars including Florian Wirtz, Piero Hincapie and Edmund Tapsoba. (Daily Express)

West Ham United have reportedly put Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke high on their list of summer targets to bolster the attack as well as the quota of homegrown players. (Daily Telegraph)

London giants Chelsea and Arsenal are reportedly leading the race for the services of Aberdeen youngster Lewis Carrol. (The Athletic)

Brentford Matthew Benham has appointed Rothschild to oversee a potential sale of the club, with the deal expected to be in the region of about £500m. (The Times)

Manchester City are said to be close to tying down starlet Oscar Bobb to a new long-term contract after an excellent break-through season for him. (Daily Mail)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

