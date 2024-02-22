Transfer talk and football gossip: Thomas Tuchel, Dominic Solanke, Florian Wirtz, Luke Shaw

Thomas Tuchel is reportedly open to a Premier League return after Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich announced that he will leave the club at the end of the season. (Daily Mail) The former Chelsea boss is said to have his eyes on the Manchester United job. (Daily Express) He has also put the Football Association on alert following his announcement, amongst some top Premier League outfits. (Daily Telegraph) Gary Neville has reportedly been invited by Manchester United to be part of a special committee overseeing the Old Trafford regeneration project along with the surrounding area. (The Times)

