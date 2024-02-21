Bayern Munich next manager odds: Xabi Alonso favourite after Thomas Tuchel announces exit plans

Xabi Alonso is the early favourite to become the next Bayern Munich head coach after it was announced Thomas Tuchel will step down at the end of the season.
The Bayer Leverkusen boss is already odds-on to replace Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who will also leave in the summer.
Alonso has led a remarkable turnaround, taking them from struggling in the Bundesliga little over a year ago to the verge of a first title in the club's history.
Leverkusen are eight points clear with just 12 games left and remain unbeaten in the league this term.
They have also qualified for the last 16 of the Europa League.
Odds correct at 15:05 GMT (21/02/24)
