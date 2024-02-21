Sporting Life
Paper Talk - Kylian Mbappe

Transfer rumours and football gossip: Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid, Man Utd, Sir Jim Ratcliffe

By Sporting Life
10:09 · WED February 21, 2024

Kylian Mbappe will secure a world-record signing-on fee of £128m after tax when he joins Real Madrid this summer. Mbappe, 25, is set to sign a five-year contract worth £12.8m a year after tax, according to Spanish football expert Guillem Balague (Times).

Manchester United's first summer under Sir Jim Ratcliffe will be severely hit by financial fair play restrictions - even more so if they fail to qualify for the Champions League (Telegraph).

INEOS could surrender day-to-day involvement at Nice to remove the threat of United or the French club being unable to play European football under Uefa's multi-club ownership rules (Telegraph).

Meanwhile, United could miss out on Michael Olise as Juventus are ready to offer highly-rated youngster Matias Soule in exchange for the Crystal Palace midfielder (Express).

Michael Olise Palace

New Palace boss Oliver Glasner is set to appoint former Middlesbrough defender Emanuel Pogatetz as part of his backroom staff (Sun).

Liverpool are interested in signing defender Marc Guehi, with Oliver Glasner already facing a battle to hold on to the club's leading players (Telegraph).

James Garner has said Everton's 10-point deduction is playing on his mind as the club anxiously awaits the outcome of an appeal (Guardian).

Barcelona's crisis looks set to go from bad to worse after the club was told by La Liga they will need to slash their salary bill by £57m (Sun).

Frenkie de Jong has criticised the media for publishing 'lies' amid reports the club is open to selling him due to that difficult financial situation (Athletic).

Carlo Ancelotti has offered Luka Modric the chance to join his coaching staff if the midfielder retires at the end of the season (Athletic).

Rochdale have launched a desperate plea for investment as the club tries to avoid possible liquidation by the end of March (Guardian).

Celtic will speak to Liel Abada's agent this week in a bid to resolve his future (Scottish Sun).

