Transfer rumours and football gossip: David Moyes, West Ham, Victor Osimhen, Chelsea

West Ham have appointed Moritz Steidten, brother of sporting director Tim, as their new head of international scouting and recruitment (Mail).

But they remain under pressure to convince Tim Steidten not to leave his technical director role at the end of the season (Guardian).

Chelsea fear Kylian Mbappe's decision to leave PSG at the end of the season will impact their efforts to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen because of interest in him from the French club (Express).

Manchester United insist they will not be held to ransom by Newcastle United over Dan Ashworth and are ready to look elsewhere for a sporting director if their Premier League rivals play hardball (Telegraph, Express).

Manchester United are demanding £34m from any team who wants to sign Mason Greenwood on a permanent basis, according to an outlet in Germany (Sun).

Minnesota United is nearing a deal to appoint Manchester United assistant coach Eric Ramsay as their new manager (Athletic).