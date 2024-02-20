Transfer rumours and football gossip: David Moyes, West Ham, Victor Osimhen, Chelsea

West Ham boss David Moyes' future is under increasing pressure as the club start the process of sounding out candidates to replace him, with Julen Lopetegui, Steve Cooper and Graham Potter all thought to be under consideration (Mail).
West Ham have appointed Moritz Steidten, brother of sporting director Tim, as their new head of international scouting and recruitment (Mail).
But they remain under pressure to convince Tim Steidten not to leave his technical director role at the end of the season (Guardian).
Chelsea fear Kylian Mbappe's decision to leave PSG at the end of the season will impact their efforts to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen because of interest in him from the French club (Express).
Manchester United insist they will not be held to ransom by Newcastle United over Dan Ashworth and are ready to look elsewhere for a sporting director if their Premier League rivals play hardball (Telegraph, Express).
Manchester United are demanding £34m from any team who wants to sign Mason Greenwood on a permanent basis, according to an outlet in Germany (Sun).
Minnesota United is nearing a deal to appoint Manchester United assistant coach Eric Ramsay as their new manager (Athletic).
Bayern Munich are targeting a move for Xabi Alonso should Thomas Tuchel be sacked as head coach (Athletic).
Liverpool's injury crisis has intensified with Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones ruled out of this weekend's Carabao Cup final against Chelsea (Mail).
Everton are this week expected to learn the fate of their appeal regarding a 10-point deduction they received in November for breaching the Premier League's spending rules (Mail).
Meanwhile, Everton's prospective new owners are still addressing 11th-hour queries from the Premier League amid new uncertainty that board approval is within sight (Telegraph).
Josh Wander, the co-founder of 777 Partners, was at Goodison Park on Monday to watch Everton's match against Crystal Palace as more concerns emerged over the proposed takeover of the club by the American investment company (Times).
West Brom have handed a deal to former France international Yann M'Vila until the end of the season (Mail).
Gareth Southgate is closely following the performances of three uncapped midfield players - Manchester United teenager Kobbie Mainoo, Everton's James Garner and Fulham's Harrison Reed - ahead of next month's friendlies against Brazil and Belgium amidst concerns over the form of Kalvin Phillips (Mail).
MLS commissioner Don Garber believes Inter Miami will continue to try and add further stars of world football to their squad despite a senior executive from another team recently claiming they were "screwed" financially by adding Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez (Mail).
Steve Bruce is interested in becoming the next South Korea manager, with the former Newcastle boss keen to move overseas for his next job (Mirror).
Celtic will speak to Liel Abada's agent this week in a bid to resolve his future (Scottish Sun).
Backtracking Jung Ho-Yeon has opened up on a potential move to Celtic - declaring he wasn't good enough to merit a firm offer from the Scottish champions (Daily Record).
