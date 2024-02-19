Transfer talk and football gossip: Dan Ashworth, Karim Benzema, Joshua Zirkzee, Sepp van den Berg

Newcastle sporting director Dan Ashworth is said to have told the Magpies hierarchy that he wants to leave St. James' Park. However, he must wait for prospective employers Manchester United to buy out his contract. (Daily Mail)
Luis Suarez has revealed that Karim Benzema was due to join Arsenal before a late change of heart. (Daily Mirror)
The City Football Group (CFG) has announced a "football collaboration agreement" with Turkish Super Lig outfit Istanbul Basaksehir. (The Athletic)
Everton's new owners 777 Partners are reportedly planning to implement a major staff cost-cutting programme with the aim of reducing headcount across all departments by five percent. (Daily Mail)
Manchester United's interest in Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee has reportedly "diminished", but the Dutchman could yet end up playing in the Premier League, with multiple teams linked. (Daily Express)
Meanwhile former Red Devils number one David de Gea is reportedly focused on staying in Spain as he continues to look for his next move. (The Sun)
Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg, currently on loan at Mainz, has accepted that he may need to move to pastures new given limited opportunities at Anfield. (Daily Mirror)
Palace chief Steve Parish is said to have held a "secret" meeting with incoming future manager Oliver Glasner in a London hotel hideaway - but the exchange was spotted by guests, including players from Sheffield Wednesday. (The Sun)
QPR club doctor Imtiaz Ahmad is reportedly set to make a move across London to become head of sports medicine at Crystal Palace. (Daily Mail)
