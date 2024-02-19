Transfer talk and football gossip: Dan Ashworth, Karim Benzema, Joshua Zirkzee, Sepp van den Berg

Newcastle sporting director Dan Ashworth is said to have told the Magpies hierarchy that he wants to leave St. James' Park. However, he must wait for prospective employers Manchester United to buy out his contract. (Daily Mail) Luis Suarez has revealed that Karim Benzema was due to join Arsenal before a late change of heart. (Daily Mirror) The City Football Group (CFG) has announced a "football collaboration agreement" with Turkish Super Lig outfit Istanbul Basaksehir. (The Athletic) Everton's new owners 777 Partners are reportedly planning to implement a major staff cost-cutting programme with the aim of reducing headcount across all departments by five percent. (Daily Mail)

