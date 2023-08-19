The latest rumours and gossip from Monday's back pages, including Manchester United's search for a striker.
Manchester United are interested in bringing Roma striker Tammy Abraham back to the Premier League but fear their hopes could be dashed by former club Chelsea's buy-back clause (Daily Mirror).
One of the clubs hoping to join United in playing European football next season is Newcastle, and they are lining up a summer move for Southampton's Mohammed Salisu (The Sun).
The Carabao Cup finalists are hopeful of being able to land the defender for around £15m (The Sun).
West Ham have no intention of sacking David Moyes despite the club's 4-0 hammering at Brighton on Saturday (Daily Mail).
It's reported that those at the top are refusing to bow to fan pressure to remove Moyes from his role as manager of the relegation-threatened Premier League club (The Sun).
Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky is reportedly keen to buy late co-owner David Gold's shares in the club to become the majority shareholder (The Sun).
Another manager feeling the pressure is Scott Parker, and the former Bournemouth and Fulham boss has admitted he is on the brink of the sack after just three months in charge of Belgian side Club Brugge (Daily Star).
More managerial news, as Oxford United are set to make an approach to Charlton about manager Dean Holden becoming the replacement for Karl Robinson. Holden's current deal at The Valley expires this summer (Daily Mail).
We'll carry on with the theme, and former Middlesbrough and Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has made his pitch to Aberdeen as he bids to become the next manager at Pittodrie (Daily Record).
Back to the transfers briefly. AC Milan are ready to make a move for Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek in the summer and reports in Italy suggest they think he will be available for around £22m (Daily Mail).
Finally on this Monday morning, Reading have been warned they have no chance of escaping a six-point deduction being levied this season which could drag them into the Sky Bet Championship relegation battle (The Sun).