Manchester United are interested in bringing Roma striker Tammy Abraham back to the Premier League but fear their hopes could be dashed by former club Chelsea's buy-back clause (Daily Mirror).

One of the clubs hoping to join United in playing European football next season is Newcastle, and they are lining up a summer move for Southampton's Mohammed Salisu (The Sun).

The Carabao Cup finalists are hopeful of being able to land the defender for around £15m (The Sun).

West Ham have no intention of sacking David Moyes despite the club's 4-0 hammering at Brighton on Saturday (Daily Mail).

It's reported that those at the top are refusing to bow to fan pressure to remove Moyes from his role as manager of the relegation-threatened Premier League club (The Sun).

Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky is reportedly keen to buy late co-owner David Gold's shares in the club to become the majority shareholder (The Sun).

Another manager feeling the pressure is Scott Parker, and the former Bournemouth and Fulham boss has admitted he is on the brink of the sack after just three months in charge of Belgian side Club Brugge (Daily Star).