Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Cheltenham
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Paper Talk Mason Mount

Transfer rumours and football gossip: Mason Mount, Jude Bellingham, Josko Gvardiol

By Sporting Life
09:44 · FRI March 03, 2023

The latest rumours and gossip from Friday's back pages, including reports of Mason Mount's future as a Chelsea player.

Liverpool will be frontrunners in the race to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount this summer if the 24-year-old is unable to agree a new contract at Stamford Bridge (Daily Mail).

Manchester United have received enquiries from top European clubs about striker Mason Greenwood (The Sun).

Virgil van Dijk says he should have taken a break from first-team duties before and following the World Cup after making the stark admission his body paid a price to make a speedy return from knee surgery (Daily Telegraph).

Chelsea have renewed their interest in Josko Gvardiol but will have to act this year to avoid paying a £97m release clause for the RB Leipzig defender (The Times).

Chelsea's tumultuous teething problems at the start of Graham Potter's tenure as head coach could cost them in the summer transfer battle for Jude Bellingham (Daily Express).

Borussia Dortmund's interest in Naby Keita is growing as they search for a replacement for expected summer departure Jude Bellingham (Daily Mirror).

Barcelona have effectively been hit with a transfer ban this summer because of their inability to rein in costs (The Sun).

Manchester United have joined the list of clubs keeping tabs on Southampton starlet Romeo Lavia (Daily Mail).

Erling Haaland's agent has confirmed that they are already planning the striker's Manchester City exit, opening the door to a 'dream' move to Real Madrid (Daily Mail).

Mark O'Haire's weekend best bets and tips
ALSO READ: Mark O'Haire's best bets, which get underway on Friday

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS