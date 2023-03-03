Liverpool will be frontrunners in the race to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount this summer if the 24-year-old is unable to agree a new contract at Stamford Bridge (Daily Mail).

Manchester United have received enquiries from top European clubs about striker Mason Greenwood (The Sun).

Virgil van Dijk says he should have taken a break from first-team duties before and following the World Cup after making the stark admission his body paid a price to make a speedy return from knee surgery (Daily Telegraph).

Chelsea have renewed their interest in Josko Gvardiol but will have to act this year to avoid paying a £97m release clause for the RB Leipzig defender (The Times).

Chelsea's tumultuous teething problems at the start of Graham Potter's tenure as head coach could cost them in the summer transfer battle for Jude Bellingham (Daily Express).

Borussia Dortmund's interest in Naby Keita is growing as they search for a replacement for expected summer departure Jude Bellingham (Daily Mirror).

Barcelona have effectively been hit with a transfer ban this summer because of their inability to rein in costs (The Sun).

Manchester United have joined the list of clubs keeping tabs on Southampton starlet Romeo Lavia (Daily Mail).

Erling Haaland's agent has confirmed that they are already planning the striker's Manchester City exit, opening the door to a 'dream' move to Real Madrid (Daily Mail).