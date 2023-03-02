Mark O'Haire's profit for this season's column stands at +17pts, so don't miss his latest selections, one of which gets underway on Friday night.

Mark O'Haire column 21/22: +21.8pts profit | 15% return on investment

Mark O'Haire column 22/23: +17.0pts profit | 16% return on investment

Football betting tips: Mark O'Haire 2.5pts Both Teams to Score and Over 2.5 Goals in Dortmund v RB Leipzig at 17/20 (bet365) 2.5pts Both Teams to Score and Over 2.5 Goals in Wolfsburg v Frankfurt at 11/10 (10Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

CLICK HERE at midday on Friday for Mark O'Haire's weekend nap

Dortmund v RB Leipzig Kick-off time: 19:30 GMT, Friday

Dortmund 6/5 | Draw 13/5 | RB Leipzig 19/10 There’s a mouthwatering match-up from the Bundesliga to enjoy on Friday night and it’s difficult to dismiss the likelihood of a goal-filled game when Borussia Dortmund welcome fellow high-flyers RB Leipzig to the Westfalenstadion. BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE AND OVER 2.5 GOALS is trading at 17/20, a price that holds plenty of appeal. CLICK HERE to back Both Teams to Score and Over 2.5 Goals with Sky Bet Dortmund remain neck-and-neck with Bayern Munich at the top of the table with Die Schwarzgelben boasting the only 100% record across Europe’s top leagues in 2023. BVB made it seven league wins on the spin when squeezing past Hoffenheim last time out, with senior players including Emre Can and Gregor Kobel talking up a genuine title challenge. Edin Terzic’s team have plundered 20 goals in that seven-game sample, although they’ve not always convinced. Dortmund’s soft underbelly can often be exposed by more astute opposition and it’s encouraging to see that four of those fixtures – including all three home encounters – saw our highlighted wager pay-out. RB Leipzig are fourth, just four points behind the table-toppers after a hard-fought victory over Eintracht Frankfurt, notable for an intense attacking effort in the first half and increasingly dogged defending in the latter stages. Unfortunately for Marco Rose, key midfielder Konrad Laimer picked up a fifth booking of the season ruling him out here. With Laimer and goalkeeper Peter Gulasci absent, Die Rotten Bullen are certainly below-par in defensive areas and come into this clash with only two clean sheets in their previous 11 away days this term. However, the visitors are overloaded with offensive talent of their own, particularly with standout star Christopher Nkunku fit and available from the off. Overall, 64% of Leipzig’s Bundesliga matches have seen our proposed BTTS and Over 2.5 Goals play provide profit. With Dortmund and Leipzig both striking in 19 of their respective 22 league dates, plus 15 of their collective 21 tussles with top-half teams producing three goals or more, the case for a high-scoring shootout is strong.

Wolfsburg v Frankfurt Kick-off time: 16:30 GMT, Sunday

Wolfsburg 7/5 | Draw 12/5 | Frankfurt 17/10 I’m following the same theme when Wolfsburg welcome Eintracht Frankfurt to the Volkswagen Arena on Sunday with BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE AND OVER 2.5 GOALS the angle of attack at 11/10. CLICK HERE to back Both Teams to Score and Over 2.5 Goals with Sky Bet The Bundesliga is averaging 3.20 goals per-game in 2022/23. Overall, an impressive 61% of matches in the German top-flight have featured Over 2.5 Goals with 41% of contests breaking the Over 3.5 Goals barrier. The German top-flight is quite comfortably the highest-scoring division in Europe’s top-five leagues and both sides are key contributors. Wolfsburg’s home fixtures have tended to be wild. No top-flight team has seen more goals per-game than Die Wolfe, with matches at their Saxony stronghold delivering a huge 4.00 goals per-game average through 10 fixtures. Overall, eight of those 10 tussles crossed the Over 2.5 Goals barrier with seven showdowns featuring four goals or more. The hosts have converted multiple strikes in eight of those 10 Volkswagen Arena outings, yet Wolfsburg have also leaked two goals or more here on six occasions, with a chunky average expected goals (xG) output of 3.03. Eintracht Frankfurt delivered in this market for us last weekend following a 2-1 reverse at RB Leipzig, a result that made it nine winning Both Teams To Score selections from 11 when playing away under Oliver Glasner this term. Seven of those match-ups paid-out for Over 2.5 Goals backers with Die Adler still searching for their first away clean sheet on duty. Even so, Eintracht have gotten on the scoresheet in all bar three of their 22 Bundesliga battles and notched in all three trips to fellow top-half teams (Leipzig, Bayern Munich and Freiburg). With in-form Randal Kolo Muani leading the line, plus a rejuvenated Mario Gotze, Daichi Kamada and Jesper Lindstrom all fit and available, the visitors pack plenty of punch. All 11 of Frankfurt’s road trips have produced at least two goals with an average of 3.18 goals per-game. Die Adler certainly have the tools to trouble Wolfsburg and should be well capable of playing their part in an exciting and expansive encounter with both sides obliging.