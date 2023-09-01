N'Golo Kante has reportedly rejected summer transfers away from Chelsea in favour of staying at the club (The Sun).

Liverpool are interested in signing both Levi Colwill from Chelsea and Jarrad Branthwaite from Everton, but both deals are said to be off-limits due to their respective rivalries with both clubs (Daily Express).

Two Bundesliga clubs are reportedly attempting to lure Reds midfielder Naby Keita to Germany in the summer (Daily Mail).

Arsenal have made securing William Saliba's future their next priority, once they tie down Bukayo Saka to a new deal (Daily Star).

Luis Enrique is said to be focused on the Chelsea job as Graham Potter fights to remain at Stamford Bridge (Daily Express).

Gary Neville believes Brentford goalkeeper David Raya could be the perfect replacement for David de Gea when he leaves Manchester United (Daily Mail).

Steven Gerrard has been backed to become the new manager of Paris Saint-Germain despite his Aston Villa sacking just four months ago, while Jamie Carragher believes Pep Guardiola will "never sell a player to Arsenal again" due to the Gunners' impressive form this season (both Daily Mirror).