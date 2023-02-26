Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Cheltenham
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid v Barcelona tips: El Clásico Copa del Rey best bets and preview

By Liam Kelly
10:36 · WED March 01, 2023

Real Madrid take on Barcelona in a two-legged El Clásico semi-final of the Copa del Rey. Liam Kelly provides a best bet for the opener.

Football betting tips: Copa del Rey

1pt Under 2.5 Goals at 11/10 (Betfred)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-x-get-30?sba_promo=ACQBXG30&dcmp=SL_ACQ_BXG30&aff=9537

Semi-finals are always a better spectacle, no?

If you think the same, you'll be more than happy with the draw for the Copa del Rey last four — a two-legged El Clásico bout to decide who reaches the Spanish cup final.

Barcelona, the away side in this opener, will be relieved that the second leg is over a month after this game given their current situation.

Already hit by crucial injuries to Pedri and Ousmane Dembélé, Barca will now be without star striker Robert Lewandowski after he picked up an injury in the desperately disappointing 1-0 defeat to Almería at the weekend (xG: ALM 1.22 - 1.91 FCB).

Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Thursday

TV Channel: BT Sport 1

Real Madrid 10/11 | Draw 5/2 | Barcelona 29/10

Our football team enjoyed a winning 2022

Granted, Real Madrid are dealing with injuries themselves, but they've dealt with absences far better than their old rivals recently.

It does give me pause as to picking Real to win this match-up at the Bernabéu, however, especially at odds-on. Games between these two are difficult to predict at the best of times.

Instead, UNDER 2.5 GOALS makes appeal at a best-priced 11/10 with Betfred.

Barcelona's defence has been assured this season, despite the odd lapse, conceding just eight goals total in La Liga and holding opponents to an average of 0.94 expected goals against (xGA).

Real are undoubtedly Barca's stiffest task when it comes to keeping an opponent quiet, but the carrot of a second leg at the Camp Nou under better circumstances should be enough to eliminate simple mistakes that have cost them at the back recently.

Carlo Ancelotti's side may well have been created chances at an excellent rate recently, but a soft La Liga schedule alongside the ease of playing Liverpool of late suggest those numbers are inflated.

They're also a fairly stout defensive side, allowing just 18 goals and an average of 1.03 xGA per game across 23 league games.

Although it's not good news for the neutral, unders looks the value play in a tough tie to call.

Real Madrid v Barcelona best bets and score prediction

  • 1pt Under 2.5 Goals at 11/10 (Betfred)

Score prediction: Real Madrid 1-0 Barcelona (Sky Bet odds: 13/2)

Odds correct at 1000 GMT (01/03/23)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp
ALSO READ: 'Ignore any notions Liverpool have fixed the problem'

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS