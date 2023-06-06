Eintracht Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani and Benfica's Goncalo Ramos have emerged on the list of centre forward options for Manchester United, who have been told by Spurs that Harry Kane is not for sale (The Sun). While the Daily Mirror report that the Red Devils are stepping up their interest in Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund.

Erik ten Hag's side are also eyeing a potential move for Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka (Sky Germany).

Ange Postecoglou will pen a three-year deal with Tottenham, and will attempt to sign James Maddison from Leicester and Wolves defender Max Kilman (Daily Mirror).

Spurs are also chasing a deal for David Raya but only want to pay £20m for Spain international, with Brentford valuing the goalkeeper at £40m (The Sun).

Senior players at Real Madrid believe Harry Kane is the best candidate to replace Karim Benzema, with the Spaniards also interested in Chelsea's Kai Havertz and Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez (Daily Telegraph). Madrid legend Sergio Ramos has also chimed in, telling Kane that he cannot turn down the opportunity to play for Los Blancos (Daily Express).

Brendan Rodgers would have to be persuaded into making a major lifestyle U-turn if Celtic are to lure him into a sensational return to the club as Ange Postecoglou's replacement. And that could open the door for Manchester City No.2 Enzo Maresca to take the Parkhead job (Daily Record).