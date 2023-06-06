The latest rumours and gossip from Tuesday's back pages, including updates on Manchester United's striker search.
Eintracht Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani and Benfica's Goncalo Ramos have emerged on the list of centre forward options for Manchester United, who have been told by Spurs that Harry Kane is not for sale (The Sun). While the Daily Mirror report that the Red Devils are stepping up their interest in Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund.
Erik ten Hag's side are also eyeing a potential move for Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka (Sky Germany).
Ange Postecoglou will pen a three-year deal with Tottenham, and will attempt to sign James Maddison from Leicester and Wolves defender Max Kilman (Daily Mirror).
Spurs are also chasing a deal for David Raya but only want to pay £20m for Spain international, with Brentford valuing the goalkeeper at £40m (The Sun).
Senior players at Real Madrid believe Harry Kane is the best candidate to replace Karim Benzema, with the Spaniards also interested in Chelsea's Kai Havertz and Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez (Daily Telegraph). Madrid legend Sergio Ramos has also chimed in, telling Kane that he cannot turn down the opportunity to play for Los Blancos (Daily Express).
Brendan Rodgers would have to be persuaded into making a major lifestyle U-turn if Celtic are to lure him into a sensational return to the club as Ange Postecoglou's replacement. And that could open the door for Manchester City No.2 Enzo Maresca to take the Parkhead job (Daily Record).
Karim Benzema has signed documents to join the Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad after confirming his departure from Real Madrid (The Guardian).
Chelsea have told Real Madrid target Kai Havertz that he must either extend his existing deal at Stamford Bridge or they will look to move him on (The Sun).
Jurgen Klopp wants to bolster Liverpool's midfield and Nice's Khephren Thuram, Borussia Monchengladbach's Manu Kone and Southampton Romeo Lavia are three options being considered (The Sun).
Ruben Neves is close to sealing a move to Barcelona but the Spanish champions' manager, Xavi, does not want the Wolves midfielder (The Sun).
West Ham, Burnley, Everton, West Brom and Sunderland are all pursuing loan or permanent deals for Manchester United's Amad Diallo (Daily Mirror).
Chelsea are hopeful of signing Romeo Lavia after he spoke with Eden Hazard about life at Stamford Bridge (Daily Express).
Atletico Madrid have reportedly made an approach for Wilfried Zaha, whose contract at Crystal Palace is up at the end of June (The Sun).
After failing to sign Sporting Lisbon's Manuel Ugarte, Chelsea have reignited their interest in Brighton's £80m-rated Moises Caicedo (The Sun).
Nottingham Forest are targeting Leeds United's American midfielder Tyler Adams, as well as Wolves defender Conor Coady (The Sun).
Lionel Messi will make a decision on his future in the coming hours after his father met with Barcelona president Joan Laporta on Monday (The Sun).