Kai Havertz is on the verge of signing for Real Madrid in a "mega-deal" from Chelsea, reports in Germany say (The Sun).

That comes as the Spanish giants are looking at a move for Harry Kane this summer, with Carlo Ancelotti and the club's football hierarchy having discussed the English striker as one of the few players who does not represent a downgrade on Karim Benzema (The Independent).

Manchester United will also push Tottenham to sell Kane but currently believe it is unlikely to happen (Daily Telegraph).

However, United are closing in on deals for Napoli centre-back Min-Jae Kim and Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa, casting further doubt on the future of David De Gea (Daily Mirror).

They are also expected to make an offer of £50m to sign Mason Mount this month (Daily Telegraph).

Erik Ten Hag's side will need to pay £43m to land Danish international Rasmus Hojlund this summer. The Atlanta striker has been dubbed the 'next Haaland' after a breakout season in Serie A (Daily Mirror).

Everton are lining up a transfer bid for Wout Weghorst, who joined Manchester United on loan in January from Burnley (The Sun).