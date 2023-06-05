The latest rumours and gossip from Monday's back pages, including a huge move for Chelsea forward Kai Havertz.
Kai Havertz is on the verge of signing for Real Madrid in a "mega-deal" from Chelsea, reports in Germany say (The Sun).
That comes as the Spanish giants are looking at a move for Harry Kane this summer, with Carlo Ancelotti and the club's football hierarchy having discussed the English striker as one of the few players who does not represent a downgrade on Karim Benzema (The Independent).
Manchester United will also push Tottenham to sell Kane but currently believe it is unlikely to happen (Daily Telegraph).
However, United are closing in on deals for Napoli centre-back Min-Jae Kim and Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa, casting further doubt on the future of David De Gea (Daily Mirror).
They are also expected to make an offer of £50m to sign Mason Mount this month (Daily Telegraph).
Erik Ten Hag's side will need to pay £43m to land Danish international Rasmus Hojlund this summer. The Atlanta striker has been dubbed the 'next Haaland' after a breakout season in Serie A (Daily Mirror).
Everton are lining up a transfer bid for Wout Weghorst, who joined Manchester United on loan in January from Burnley (The Sun).
Tottenham have earmarked Brentford's David Raya as a potential replacement for Hugo Lloris, who indicated recently that he could leave the London club (Daily Mail).
Another incoming is Ange Postecoglou, who has informed Celtic that he wants to become the next manager of Spurs and the Australian would like trusted Parkhead assistant John Kennedy to join him in north London (Daily Mail).
One bit of bad news from north London though, as they have been handed a hammer blow in their pursuit of winger Manor Solomon, with the versatile playmaker expected to remain with Fulham next season (Daily Express).
Staying in the capital, and Brighton star Moises Caicedo has "agreed personal terms" with Arsenal ahead of the summer transfer window, reports suggest (The Sun).
Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante is also on the verge of a move to Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad, reports claim (The Sun).
The Blues are set for a pre-season boost that could save them millions in the transfer market with Armando Broja reportedly eyeing a return in time for Mauricio Pochettino's first training session (The Sun).
Sam Allardyce was keen to carry on at Leeds as general manager or director of football, despite failing to keen the club up (The Sun).
Thierry Henry could join PSG as the club's assistant manager, with former Bayern Munich manager Julien Nagelsmann taking the manager role (The Sun).
And finally on Monday, Coventry striker Viktor Gyokeres is on on the radar of Rangers boss Michael Beale - but the club could be priced out of any potential deal (Daily Record).