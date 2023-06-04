Sporting Life
The Champions League trophy

Which teams have secured qualification for the 2023/24 Champions League?

By Tom Carnduff
22:41 · SUN June 04, 2023

The end of the domestic season not only decides titles, but it also sorts who will be competing in the next edition of the Champions League.

Premier League champions Manchester City will face Italian side Inter in the next final - the game that brings an end to club football for the 22/23 season.

As ever, England, Germany, Italy and Spain are all given four spots each for the group stage, with France and Portugal the other nations to hold multiple places.

The Europa League winners are also moved up a competition, meaning that Sevilla will be playing Champions League football despite finishing 12th in La Liga.

Before the group stage though, there are five rounds of qualifying in total which teams have to navigate in order to feature alongside the best in Europe.

Belgium's Antwerp and top Swiss side Young Boys go into the final play-off round, while Greek winners AEK Athens and Czech champions Sparta Prague feature in the round before.

The penultimate qualification round also sees Marseille enter as the third-best team from France, with Braga present having finished third in Portugal's top-flight.

Notable names such as Copenhagen, Dinamo Zagreb and Galatasaray are all in the second qualification round (the third of five), with Northern Ireland's Larne and Welsh side The New Saints entering in the first qualifying round (second of five).

Rangers - who finished as runners-up to Celtic in Scotland - are in the third qualifying round.

Below are the 26 teams who have booked their spot in the group stage of the competition.

England

  • Manchester City
  • Arsenal
  • Manchester United
  • Newcastle

Spain

  • Barcelona
  • Real Madrid
  • Atlético Madrid
  • Real Sociedad
  • Sevilla (qualified as Europa League winners)

Germany

  • Bayern Munich
  • Borussia Dortmund
  • RB Leipzig
  • Union Berlin

Italy

  • Napoli
  • Lazio
  • Inter
  • Milan

France

  • Paris Saint-Germain
  • Lens

Portugal

  • Benfica
  • Porto

Netherlands

  • Feyenoord

Scotland

  • Celtic

Austria

  • Red Bull Salzburg

Serbia

  • Crvena zvezda

Ukraine

  • Shakhtar Donetsk

