The Europa League winners are also moved up a competition, meaning that Sevilla will be playing Champions League football despite finishing 12th in La Liga .

As ever, England, Germany, Italy and Spain are all given four spots each for the group stage, with France and Portugal the other nations to hold multiple places.

Premier League champions Manchester City will face Italian side Inter in the next final - the game that brings an end to club football for the 22/23 season.

Before the group stage though, there are five rounds of qualifying in total which teams have to navigate in order to feature alongside the best in Europe.

Belgium's Antwerp and top Swiss side Young Boys go into the final play-off round, while Greek winners AEK Athens and Czech champions Sparta Prague feature in the round before.

The penultimate qualification round also sees Marseille enter as the third-best team from France, with Braga present having finished third in Portugal's top-flight.

Notable names such as Copenhagen, Dinamo Zagreb and Galatasaray are all in the second qualification round (the third of five), with Northern Ireland's Larne and Welsh side The New Saints entering in the first qualifying round (second of five).

Rangers - who finished as runners-up to Celtic in Scotland - are in the third qualifying round.

Below are the 26 teams who have booked their spot in the group stage of the competition.

England

Manchester City

Arsenal

Manchester United

Newcastle

Spain

Barcelona

Real Madrid

Atlético Madrid

Real Sociedad

Sevilla (qualified as Europa League winners)

Germany

Bayern Munich

Borussia Dortmund

RB Leipzig

Union Berlin

Italy

Napoli

Lazio

Inter

Milan

France

Paris Saint-Germain

Lens

Portugal

Benfica

Porto

Netherlands

Feyenoord

Scotland

Celtic

Austria

Red Bull Salzburg

Serbia

Crvena zvezda

Ukraine