paper talk - messi

Transfer rumours and football gossip: Lionel Messi, Neymar, Mason Mount

By Sporting Life
09:42 · FRI February 17, 2023

The latest rumours and gossip from Friday's back pages, including Lionel Messi's future.

Lionel Messi's father Jorge held further talks with Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday over a new contract to extend his stay in France, with no discussions having yet been held with other interested clubs, which include MLS franchise Inter Miami (Daily Mail).

Saudi Arabia has joined the race for a full buyout of Manchester United, as bids from Qatar are also expected on Friday (The Telegraph).

Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool are all monitoring Chelsea and England midfielder Mason Mount's contractual situation ahead of possible summer offers, although reports in Spain suggest he will be offered to Atletico Madrid as part of a deal to sign Joao Felix on a permanent deal (The Sun).

Nottingham Forest are set to ask Premier League chiefs if they can recall Steve Cook into their 25-man squad to face Erling Haaland and Man City on Saturday (The Sun).

Neymar is facing more questions about his professionalism after he was pictured playing poker and then eating at McDonald's following Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League defeat by Bayern Munich (Daily Mirror).

Qatari investors are confident they will win the battle to buy Manchester United and any sale could even be closed as early as the end of April (Daily Mail).

Bayern Munich have told Manchester United it will cost them £18m to turn Marcel Sabitzer's loan move to Old Trafford into a permanent transfer in the summer (Daily Mail).

Atletico Madrid have emerged as potential candidates to sign Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino in the summer with the Reds running out of time to tie him down to a new contract (Daily Mirror).

