It's been claimed that Manchester United are ready to spend £100m+ on Napoli striker Victor Osimhen to add to Erik ten Hag's squad in the summer transfer window. (Daily Mirror)

United reportedly saw a £100m bid for West Ham captain Declan Rice rejected last summer. (The Sun)

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan is a strong contender to take charge of Leeds after Jesse Marsch's sacking. (Daily Telegraph)

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore could be set for a surprise Baggies return if Carlos Corberan leaves. (Daily Mail)

Tottenham will not sell Harry Kane to a rival this summer. (The Times)

With Arsenal in pole position to sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, the midfielder has reportedly decided to leave Lazio and pursue a new challenge in the summer. (Daily Mail)

According to reports in Germany, Manuel Neuer's Bayern Munich career is more than likely over. (Daily Mail)