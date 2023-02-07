The latest rumours and gossip from Tuesday's back pages, including new news on the open head coach spot at Leeds.
It's been claimed that Manchester United are ready to spend £100m+ on Napoli striker Victor Osimhen to add to Erik ten Hag's squad in the summer transfer window. (Daily Mirror)
United reportedly saw a £100m bid for West Ham captain Declan Rice rejected last summer. (The Sun)
West Brom boss Carlos Corberan is a strong contender to take charge of Leeds after Jesse Marsch's sacking. (Daily Telegraph)
Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore could be set for a surprise Baggies return if Carlos Corberan leaves. (Daily Mail)
Tottenham will not sell Harry Kane to a rival this summer. (The Times)
With Arsenal in pole position to sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, the midfielder has reportedly decided to leave Lazio and pursue a new challenge in the summer. (Daily Mail)
According to reports in Germany, Manuel Neuer's Bayern Munich career is more than likely over. (Daily Mail)
Rayo Vallecano head coach Andoni Iraola is one of the names on Leeds' shortlist as they search for a new boss. (The Athletic)
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be headed to the MLS. His Chelsea future is under scrutiny after Graham Potter left him out the Champions League squad. (Daily Mail)
Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has been installed as one of the early favourites to replace Marsch at Leeds. (Scottish Sun, Daily Record)
Naby Keita is is reportedly on the way out at Liverpool this summer. (Daily Mail)
Allan Saint-Maximin has revealed he attracted interest during Newcastle's January transfer window due to his lack of minutes played recently. (The Athletic)
Konyaspor are lining up a move for Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos before the Turkish transfer window slams shut. (Scottish Sun)