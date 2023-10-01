Sporting Life
Declan Rice paper talk

Transfer rumours and football gossip: Declan Rice, Mason Mount, Jude Bellingham, Manchester United.

By Sporting Life
11:00 · MON February 06, 2023

The latest rumours and gossip from Monday's back pages, including reports of a record price tag on West Ham's Declan Rice.

West Ham manager David Moyes says midfielder Declan Rice will command a British transfer record if he ever leaves the London Stadium (Daily Telegraph).

Mason Mount has rejected a new contract offer from Chelsea and is unhappy with the terms on offer (Daily Express).

Speculation over Blues boss Graham Potter's future continues as Germany manager Hansi Flick was seen at Chelsea's 0-0 home draw with Fulham on Friday (Daily Mail).

Liverpool, Real Madrid and Man City will fight it out to sign Jude Bellingham this summer (Daily Mail).

The Reds' owners, Fenway Sports Group, are reportedly no longer interested in a full sale of the club, while Manchester United reportedly expect bids to take over the club from the Glazers will be submitted next week (Daily Mirror).

United fan and billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe is set to be among those bidding for the club (The Sun).

The Old Trafford side would be willing to pay £107million to sign Victor Osimhen at the end of the season (Daily Express).

But Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay may be set to lead an exodus of six big-name exits from the club in a summer fire sale (Daily Star).

Meanwhile, David de Gea is confident new signing Marcel Sabitzer can fill in for midfield general Casemiro during his three-game suspension (Daily Mirror).

Done deals - Mykhailo Mudryk

Manchester City are to hand teenage starlet Rico Lewis a new bumper long-term deal with a 400 per cent pay rise.

Jesse Marsch admits he is concerned by the way in which Leeds seem to "find ways to lose matches" (both Daily Star).

PSG sporting adviser Luis Campos has reassured fans that contract talks with Lionel Messi are ongoing, with the club still hoping to reach a new deal (Daily Express).

FOOTBALL TIPS