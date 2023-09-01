The latest rumours and gossip from Friday's back pages, including rumours of a new long-term Arsenal deal for Gabriel Martinelli.
Gabriel Martinelli is ready to end speculation about his long-term future at Arsenal by signing a new four-and-a-half year deal (Daily Mirror).
The Gunners considered a deadline-day move for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi after ending their pursuit of Brighton's Moises Caicedo (Daily Express).
Moises Caicedo's agent Manuel Sierra has criticised Brighton for denying his client a move that would have been "the dream of his whole life" (Daily Mail).
Bayern Munich are set to make Manchester United target Benjamin Pavard available for a reported fee of £27m in the summer (The Sun).
United activated an "emergency protocol" on Deadline Day to sign Marcel Sabitzer from a list of 10 central midfielders they were told could be available (Daily Mail).
The club reportedly turned down the chance to sign a new right-back in January due to the upturn in form displayed by Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Daily Express).
Chelsea reportedly wanted to sign yet another midfielder on Deadline Day but were rebuked by Fiorentina when they asked for Sofyan Amrabat on loan.
Juventus are sensationally considering terminating Paul Pogba's contract, or attempting to sell him, after he has failed to play a single minute for the club since his return from Manchester United (both Daily Mail).
Allan Saint-Maximin's long-term future at Newcastle remains in some doubt with the club unable to offer him any guarantees in terms of increased playing time (Daily Express).
Team-mate Joelinton's brilliant club form has launched him into contention for a first Brazil cap (Daily Mail).
Tottenham are set to sign a £60m sponsorship deal with the South African government (Daily Mirror).
Manchester City are set to visit Japan and Thailand on a pre-season tour this summer (Daily Mail).
Southampton are likely to renew their interest in Celtic star Liel Abada in the summer after discussing him as a January transfer window option (Daily Record).
Max Aarons rejected two offers from Premier League clubs on deadline day as he wants to help Norwich secure promotion back to the top flight (The Sun).