Gabriel Martinelli is ready to end speculation about his long-term future at Arsenal by signing a new four-and-a-half year deal (Daily Mirror).

The Gunners considered a deadline-day move for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi after ending their pursuit of Brighton's Moises Caicedo (Daily Express).

Moises Caicedo's agent Manuel Sierra has criticised Brighton for denying his client a move that would have been "the dream of his whole life" (Daily Mail).

Bayern Munich are set to make Manchester United target Benjamin Pavard available for a reported fee of £27m in the summer (The Sun).

United activated an "emergency protocol" on Deadline Day to sign Marcel Sabitzer from a list of 10 central midfielders they were told could be available (Daily Mail).

The club reportedly turned down the chance to sign a new right-back in January due to the upturn in form displayed by Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Daily Express).