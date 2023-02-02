The Blues secured an under-the-radar Deadline Day buy with the signing of 17-year-old striker Jimmy-Jay Morgan from Southampton for a compensation fee in the region of £6m (Daily Mail).

But failure to qualify for next season's Champions League will leave Chelsea in danger of breaching UEFA's financial fair play rules (The Times).

Boss Graham Potter is set to leave £116.5 million worth of talent out of his Champions League squad given restrictions on registering new players, amid reports club owners will not demand instant results after an expensive January window (all The Sun).

Chelsea are once again set to spend in the summer, with 2022 signings Marc Cucurella and Kalidou Koulibaly among at least six high-profile players who could exit Stamford Bridge.

Erling Haaland's agent Rafaela Pimenta has calmed talk of an early Manchester City exit for the Norwegian, saying her client is "married" to the club until 2027.

Athletic Club's decision to sign Ander Herrera on a permanent deal allowed Nottingham Forest to swoop for PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas on loan, with the French side having previously been at the maximum number of senior players loaned out (both The Sun).

Dean Henderson refused Erik ten Hag's request to consider cutting short his loan spell at Forest to return to Manchester United (Daily Mirror).

United rejected late approaches for five fringe members of their first-team squad in the January window, but are expected to change their stance in the summer (Daily Mail).

Everton have turned their attention to free agent Isco after failing to bolster Sean Dyche's squad on Deadline Day (Daily Express).

The Toffees are still hoping to salvage a deal to sign free agent striker Andre Ayew as he prepares for face-to-face talks with two Premier League clubs.

Forest are keeping tabs on Everton's bid as Steve Cooper considers a move for the 33-year-old forward he worked with at Swansea (all Daily Mail).

In the EFL, an African billionaire is close to completing a £90m takeover at Sheffield United (The Times).

On the continent, Nicolo Zaniolo's family have hinted he could take legal action against AS Roma for the "psychological pressure" put on him during the January transfer window when he was unable to secure a club exit (The Sun).

Barcelona claim they were 18 seconds late submitting paperwork for $4m transfer target and LA Galaxy right-back Julian Araujo, though the La Liga giants are now anxiously waiting to hear back from FIFA on whether they can officially sign him (Daily Mail).