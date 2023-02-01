Sporting Life
Transfer rumours and football gossip: James Maddison, Bukayo Saka, Hakim Ziyech

By Sporting Life
08:27 · WED February 01, 2023

The latest rumours and gossip from Wednesday's back pages, including Chelsea's chase of Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo's future.

Reports claim that Manchester City "really like" Arsenal star Bukayo Saka. (The Sun)

Pep Guardiola's side are also interested in making a summer move for Leicester midfielder James Maddison. (Daily Mail)

Amid interest from Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal, striker Dusan Vlahovic wants a move to Real Madrid from Juventus. (The Sun)

According to reports in France, Hakim Ziyech's loan move to PSG was held up because Chelsea were "greedy" in their negotiations.

Chelsea's Ben Chilwell is among Manchester City's targets for a new left-back after he almost signed from Leicester in 2020. (The Times)

Fellow Ecuador international Enner Valencia claims his compatriot Moises Caicedo should not have written the Instagram post which signalled he was leaving Brighton.

According to reports, former Poland manager Czeslaw Michniewicz is interested in becoming manager of Aberdeen. (Daily Record)

