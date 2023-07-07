Transfer rumours and football gossip: Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane, Eden Hazard

Paris Saint-Germain are growing impatient with Kylian Mbappe’s transfer speculation and have sent him a letter accusing him of unsettling the club this summer. PSG have given him a deadline of July 31 to make a decision about his future (The Athletic).

Atalanta frontman Rasmus Hojlund is Manchester United's top priority this summer and value him at £50m (Daily Telegraph).

Manchester United are looking to refresh the goalkeeper department with Dean Henderson expecting to join Nottingham Forest on a permanent deal for a fee of around £30m (Manchester Evening News).

Japanese goalkeeper Zion Suzuki is reportedly close to joining Manchester United. The Red Devils have scouted the stopper for six years (Daily Mail).

Harry Maguire’s high wages are proving to be a sticking point as Manchester United look to move the defender on. The England international received a significant wage rise after playing in the Champions League (The Guardian).

After spurning a £30m bid from Scudetto winners Napoli, Wolves have opened talks over a new contact with defender Max Kilman (Daily Telegraph).

Brighton’s £100m valuation of Moises Caicedo has ground negotiations between the Seagulls and Chelsea to a halt as neither club is willing to compromise (The Guardian).

Leeds United defender Robin Koch has joined Eintracht Frankfurt on loan for the 2023/24 season (The Athletic).