Transfer rumours and football gossip: Harvey Barnes, Harry Kane, Andre Onana

The latest rumours and gossip from Thursday's back pages, including a number of clubs chasing Leicester winger Harvey Barnes.
We'll start with Newcastle, who are leading the race to sign Leicester's Harvey Barnes. He is also a target for Aston Villa, Tottenham and West Ham (The Guardian).
Tottenham have made a massive new contract offer to Harry Kane that would significantly improve his current £200,000 weekly salary (The Guardian).
However, it appears the England captain has no immediate intention to sign it, particularly while the transfer window remains open (The Guardian).
Inter's sporting director has issued a warning to Manchester United, claiming no bid for goalkeeper Andre Onana has met their expectations so far (Daily Mail).
That initial bid is reported to be around £13m below the Serie A club's valuation (The Times).
Mason Mount turned down the opportunity to be reunited with Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich and earn a higher wage packet in order to join Manchester United (Daily Mirror).
A lack of investment in recent years means Erik ten Hag's hopes for a busy summer transfer window at Old Trafford cannot come to fruition because of Financial Fair Play concerns (Daily Mail).
That comes as Sir Jim Ratcliffe insists he is still in the race to buy Manchester United and says his bid is just what the club needs (The Sun).
Mount's former club Chelsea are considering a move for Southampton star Romeo Lavia as Mauricio Pochettino attempts to strengthen his squad after already losing six midfielders this summer (Daily Mirror).
They also want AC Milan to raise their offer for Christian Pulisic after the Italian side made a second bid worth up to £18.9m for the American winger (The Guardian).
Chelsea are ready to make a double swoop on Brazil with the signings of Matheus Franca from Flamengo and Santos forward Angelo Gabriel (The Sun).
Paris Saint-Germain have activated a £5m buy-back clause in the deal that sent Xavi Simons to PSV Eindhoven, but the player - who has been linked with Newcastle and Arsenal - has 25 days to decide on his future and whether he wants to return to France (Daily Mail).
Young Gunners striker Folarin Balogun has interest from five overseas clubs, although none has yet made an offer anywhere near the club's £50m valuation (Daily Mail).
Arsenal could also snatch one of Manchester United's summer targets from under their nose as they consider an offer for Bayer Leverkusen full-back Jeremie Frimpong (Daily Express).
West Ham and Galatasaray are competing to sign Arsenal left-back Nuno Tavares (The Sun).
Inter Miami are reportedly chasing the signature of former Chelsea and Real Madrid ace Eden Hazard (The Sun).
Brentford have seen off competition from Leeds and Southampton to sign highly rated defender Erion Zabeli from Oxford United (Daily Mail).
Wayne Rooney has expressed his desire to keep Lewis O'Brien on loan at DC United amid interest in the Nottingham Forest midfielder from Premier League new boys Sheffield United (Daily Mirror).
Staying in the MLS, and Andres Iniesta is the latest former team-mate being linked with a Lionel Messi reunion at Inter Miami after ending his five-year spell with Vissel Kobe (Daily Mirror).
Finally on Thursday, Wrexham will not get "carried away" in the transfer market following their promotion to the English Football League, according to their assistant manager Steve Parkin (Daily Mirror).