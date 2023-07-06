Transfer rumours and football gossip: Harvey Barnes, Harry Kane, Andre Onana

We'll start with Newcastle, who are leading the race to sign Leicester's Harvey Barnes. He is also a target for Aston Villa, Tottenham and West Ham (The Guardian).

Tottenham have made a massive new contract offer to Harry Kane that would significantly improve his current £200,000 weekly salary (The Guardian).

However, it appears the England captain has no immediate intention to sign it, particularly while the transfer window remains open (The Guardian).

Inter's sporting director has issued a warning to Manchester United, claiming no bid for goalkeeper Andre Onana has met their expectations so far (Daily Mail).

That initial bid is reported to be around £13m below the Serie A club's valuation (The Times).

Mason Mount turned down the opportunity to be reunited with Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich and earn a higher wage packet in order to join Manchester United (Daily Mirror).

A lack of investment in recent years means Erik ten Hag's hopes for a busy summer transfer window at Old Trafford cannot come to fruition because of Financial Fair Play concerns (Daily Mail).

That comes as Sir Jim Ratcliffe insists he is still in the race to buy Manchester United and says his bid is just what the club needs (The Sun).