Transfer window: Strikers Manchester United should consider

The 23/24 summer transfer window is now underway and to no one's surprise, Manchester United are back in the mix for a striker.

Erik ten Hag's decision to bring in Wout Weghorst on loan did little to nothing to aid the team's push for goals and the Dutch international has now gone back to Burnley. Anthony Martial's fitness is waning and the France international no longer looks like he has the capacity to lead the team's attack. And so, a new number nine is near the top of the agenda for the Red Devils, in addition to the task of replacing long-term keeper David de Gea, who is now a free agent. Before they buy big, they must also sell and balance the books for FFP purposes. In any case, there are a few good options across Europe and some knocking about closer to home for United to consider. But, who should the go for? Well, I've broken the potential options into four categories: Ideal candidates - if money was no option Value signings - shrewd additions at a lower cost Realistic options - players who tick the quality and price box Wildcards - surprise selections who would suit Ideal candidates Victor Osimhen The Napoli striker is the premium forward that Europe's elite are after and it's clear to see why after leading Napoli to the Scudetto last season, netting 26 goals in the process. He has well and truly established himself as one of the best strikers on the continent. Averaging a staggering 0.66 non-penalty xG per match, Osimhen's underlying data paints the picture of a superb domestic campaign. He also had the highest volume of shots overall (132) as well as on a per match basis (4.63) in Serie A. The Nigerian striker himself was able to get in good positions time and again thanks to his exceptional awareness around the box.

Out of possession, Osimhen is a nuisance for centre backs with his ability to press and help keep the team on the front foot. And, outside of his defensive work, his willingness to constantly make runs off the ball stretches defenses to no end, and in doing so, creates space for his team-mates to exploit. Inside the box, his dangerous movement and ability to connect with crosses means that he is always keeping opposition defenses on their toes. Combine his age with his undoubtable potential to get even better, Osimhen ticks too many boxes to not be the ideal choice. The only issue for United is the price. With Napoli reportedly looking for north of £100m, and United's takeover seemingly still on ice, the fee could be a major stumbling block, but if the money is available, Osimhen is the must-buy. Goncalo Ramos After Darwin Nunez went to Liverpool, Benfica's next great attacking export to the Premier League could very well be Goncalo Ramos. The Portugal international followed up his breakthrough 21-22 season with a 19-goal campaign in the Primeira Liga, impressively without any penalties in that total. Ramos filled in more than capably for Cristiano Ronaldo during the World Cup in Qatar, scoring a hat-trick against Switzerland to send Portugal to the quarter-finals. At the age of 21, Ramos has all the fundamentals to be a very good forward at the top level. Getting to the six-yard box is his bread and butter, meaning he is perfectly placed to connect with cut-backs from overlapping team-mates.

The Benfica forward's underlying numbers are extraordinary, averaging 0.80 non-penalty xG per match, better than every player in the Portuguese top flight. He has a catalogue of finishes to call upon, and while acquiring his services will mean splashing the cash - a reported £85m - he again would be a great fit and profile for Erik ten Hag's side. Value signings Mehdi Taremi Perhaps not the obvious choice, but Mehdi Taremi could be a shrewd, value-for-money option for United. He is another excellent forward who hit the back of the net 22 times in the league last season and further assisted seven goals. The 30-year-old's figures in all competitions are even more impressive, registering 31 goals and 14 assists. Despite his age, Taremi presents a very rounded profile as someone who can drop deep, be a link player and at the same time, be a threat in the box too.

His underlying numbers are well above average if not exceptional, generating 0.47 non-penalty xG per match, while taking a healthy volume of shots as well (3.01 per match). He is technically proficient enough to be the kind of striker that Ten Hag prefers. With the prices being touted for some of the top options in the market this summer, Taremi may well be a good stop gap option for United to explore before making a move for a long-term striker target next summer. Niclas Fullkrug The Bundesliga had two top-scorers in the 22/23 season, one was Christopher Nkunku who has already completed his long-awaited move to Chelsea and the other is Werder Bremen's Niclas Fullkrug. The 30-year-old scored 16 times in the Bundesliga last season and assisted a further five, catapulting himself into the starting XI of the German national side. To summarise his qualities, he can be considered a budget Harry Kane. Not blessed with pace, Fullkrug is a delightful throwback of a striker, with a stocky build and one not afraid of getting physical during duels, he is also one with an eye for a pass. Over the course of the last year, the Germany international averaged 3.27 progressive passes per match, putting him in the 90th percentile of all forwards across the top five European leagues for that metric.

In the box, he is a classic target-man striker who is supreme in the air. Whilst his underlying numbers don't make for the most impressive reading, averaging 0.32 non-penalty xG per match, those numbers will likely improve in a better team. Much like Taremi, Fullkrug would only be a stop gap but given the profile of club he's at and the qualities he brings, he would be a value choice. Realistic options Lois Openda Lens' Lois Openda is a name to keep an eye on this summer. The Belgian enjoyed an excellent first season in Ligue 1, scoring 21 goals and assisting four, helping Franck Haise's side finish second in the league, just one point behind eventual champions PSG. Openda's profile is quite different from the aforementioned strikers, most useful as a striker in transition, eating up space in behind and finishing with composure. He amassed 40 chance creating carries last season, with a lot of his dribbles resulting in shots which tested the keeper. Averaging 0.63 non-penalty xG per match, only Kylian Mbappe (0.71) boasted a better figure in Ligue 1 last season, which shows just how good Openda's performances were. On and off the ball, the Belgian provides a lot in terms of his defensive work, his pressing able to force the opposition into mistakes, while in possession, he is exciting to watch while dribbling past his markers. He has significant deficiencies in possession, however, and given his low centre of gravity, his ability as a striker translating into the Premier League has valid doubts. If Ten Hag can accommodate for some of those weaknesses, he may yet turn out to be a good realistic pick up front.

Rasmus Hojlund Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund seems to be all the rage this summer. The Danish international has already been dubbed the next Erling Haaland and it may be too early to label him as such. After just under 2000 minutes, Hojlund has a total of a nine goals to his name and a couple of assists in Serie A, establishing an exciting partnership alongside former Premier League attacker, Ademola Lookman. Hojlund's attacking underlying figures show some promise, averaging 0.47 non-penalty xG per match, which was the fifth highest in the league. The 20-year-old only became a starting striker after the World Cup break, so has a lot of room for improvement as a raw forward. Physically, he looks tailor-made to eventually fit into the Premier League, however, splashing the cash on a striker with only half a good season of football doesn't seem like the best idea, however realistic it may ultimately be. Wildcard picks Gianluca Scamacca West Ham's move for Gianluca Scamacca has not worked out as planned and the Italy international could well be on his way out, especially with the club looking to sign other attackers. This may offer United an opportunity to sign a striker who is better suited to Ten Hag's style than David Moyes'. United's Dutch supremo has previously worked with target man type strikers like Kasper Dolberg and Sebastian Haller, and Scamacca fits the bill well in that regard. Before his forgettable 22/23 season with the Hammers, it is easy to forget he scored 16 goals for Sassuolo in Serie A, including important strikes against the likes of Inter and AC Milan. Scamacca's tall frame means that he is comfortable being a hold-up player, occupying centre backs with his back to goal and linking up with his team-mates by dropping deep. When facing the goal, Scamacca is quick if not rapid at finding gaps between opposition defences, especially closer to the box. His ball-striking ability is another plus to consider, not afraid to take a pop from range. Given his disappointing spell so far in England, he may seem like a wildcard pick but he'd be well worth a punt given his fit for Ten Hag's system.

Folarin Balogun Last but not the least, Folarin Balogun is another wildcard option that United should consider given the pricey options on the market currently. The 22-year-old had an excellent 22/23 season with Reims in Ligue 1, scoring a grand total of 21 goals from a non-penalty xG tally of 21.0. The United States international is excellent at pressing opposition defences off the ball and is great at attacking space in behind as well, being particularly good at making blindside runs and reaching crosses from deeper areas. More recently, Reims manager Will Still has encouraged him to drop deeper and link with team-mates which shows his willingness to add parts to his already excellent game. Averaging more than three shots per match, Balogun is more than capable of generating attempts in and around the box and doesn't waste too much time with his chances. Him being an Arsenal player may prove to be a slight complication but given the Gunners are likely to sell him and keep Eddie Nketiah instead, United should not waste any time in registering their interest.