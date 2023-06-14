Sporting Life
Wednesday Paper Talk

Transfer rumours and football gossip: Kim Min-jae, Romelu Lukaku, Jordi Alba

By Sporting Life
09:55 · WED June 14, 2023

The latest rumours and gossip from Monday's back pages, including Manchester United's intentions this summer.

Manchester United's first addition of the window has been "confirmed", with KimMin-jae set to sign. (The Sun)

United remain interested in signing David Raya this summer. Tottenham are leading the race for the Brentford goalkeeper, however. (Daily Telegraph)

Former Barca teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba could be joining Lionel Messi at Inter Miami later this summer.

Brendan Rodgers is on the verge of agreeing a return to the role of Celtic manager. (Scottish Sun)

Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund could soon be heading to Manchester United's thanks to the persuasive influence of Denmark teammate Christian Eriksen. (Daily Mail)

Seeking Champions League football, AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan has reportedly decided he does not want to join Chelsea. (Daily Express)

Hoping to close a deal for Sevilla transfer chief Monchi, Aston Villa officials were in Spain on Tuesday. (Daily Mail)

Romelu Lukaku has been offered a deal worth up to £20m a season by Al Hilal, with Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez also being targeted by clubs in Saudi Arabia. (The Guardian)

At Wolves, Jorge Mendes is getting desperate in his attempts to offload Ruben Neves. (The Sun)

Despite being offered "generational wealth" from the Middle East, Wilfried Zaha wants to join a Champions League club this summer. (Daily Mail)

According to reports in Spain, Real Madrid will not be able to financially justify signing either Kylian Mbappe or Harry Kane this summer. Instead, seeking to sign former Stoke and Newcastle striker Joselu as a cheaper alternative. (The Sun)

Newcastle have been urged to sign former Liverpool star Sadio Mane this summer to "take them to the next level" ahead of their Champions League return. (Daily Mirror)

Galatasaray boss Okan Buruk has confirmed his club wants to sign "a lot of" Chelsea players, with reports in Turkey suggesting Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Christian Pulisic are two of those targets this summer. (Daily Express)

With the US international available for around £21m, West Ham's search for a midfielder help could lead them to Valencia's Yunus Musah. (Daily Telegraph)

Leicester have joined the race for Blackpool striker Jerry Yates. (The Sun)

Sunderland are close to agreeing a fee of around £1.5m plus add-ons for Birmingham midfielder Jobe Bellingham. (Daily Mail)

Nani responded with a wry smile and "you never know" when he was urged to become Wrexham's next signing by goalkeeper Ben Foster at Sunday's Soccer Aid. (Daily Star)

Arsenal looking to facilitate a Nicolas Pepe exit with no plans to include first-team squad ahead of next season. (Daily Telegraph)

Although facing plenty of competition for the signing of Jonathan Panzo, Rangers hope to be in pole position and are already in talks. (Daily Record)

