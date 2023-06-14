Manchester United's first addition of the window has been "confirmed", with KimMin-jae set to sign. (The Sun)

United remain interested in signing David Raya this summer. Tottenham are leading the race for the Brentford goalkeeper, however. (Daily Telegraph)

Former Barca teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba could be joining Lionel Messi at Inter Miami later this summer.

Brendan Rodgers is on the verge of agreeing a return to the role of Celtic manager. (Scottish Sun)

Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund could soon be heading to Manchester United's thanks to the persuasive influence of Denmark teammate Christian Eriksen. (Daily Mail)

Seeking Champions League football, AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan has reportedly decided he does not want to join Chelsea. (Daily Express)

Hoping to close a deal for Sevilla transfer chief Monchi, Aston Villa officials were in Spain on Tuesday. (Daily Mail)

Romelu Lukaku has been offered a deal worth up to £20m a season by Al Hilal, with Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez also being targeted by clubs in Saudi Arabia. (The Guardian)

At Wolves, Jorge Mendes is getting desperate in his attempts to offload Ruben Neves. (The Sun)

Despite being offered "generational wealth" from the Middle East, Wilfried Zaha wants to join a Champions League club this summer. (Daily Mail)