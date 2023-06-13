Arsenal are close to agreeing a fee with West Ham for Declan Rice and are expected to pay more than £100m for the midfielder if certain add-ons are achieved. (The Guardian)

Manchester United could yet release David de Gea when his contract expires at the end of this month. (Daily Express)

Crystal Palace are hoping a price tag of around £50m on winger Michael Olise will act as a suitable deterrent for Paris Saint-Germain this summer. (Daily Mail)

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard is reportedly set to be appointed as the new manager of Saudi Arabian side Al Ettifaq. (Daily Mail)

Aston Villa have agreed terms with Monchi to become their sporting director after confirming the departure of the chief executive Christian Purslow. (The Guardian)

Brentford would not stop David Raya joining Tottenham but have no intention of letting him go for the £20m offer currently mooted as being on the table from the north London club. (Evening Standard)

Wilfried Zaha looks set to reject an offer worth a staggering £30m a year to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr but Luka Modric is considering a move to the Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal after more than a decade at Real Madrid. (The Guardian)

Leeds defender Robin Koch is banned from playing in the Championship next season, according to reports. (The Sun)

Real Madrid's pursuit of Jude Bellingham this summer could now end up reducing their hopes of signing long-term target Kylian Mbappe, whose letter to PSG saying he would not sign a one-year extension to his current contract came as a surprise to everybody. (Daily Express)

Manchester United are considering a move for former Manchester City midfielder Felix Nmecha, who was allowed to leave for Wolfsburg two years ago and might now be available for £13m. (Daily Express)

Newcastle are preparing to make a bid for German international midfielder Felix Nmecha as they look to start their summer recruitment. (The Telegraph)