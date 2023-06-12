PSG have reportedly made initial contact with Wilfried Zaha in a bid to sign the Crystal Palace forward when his contract expires this summer (Daily Mail).

Elsewhere, Chelsea have received an Andre Onana transfer boost as they look to offer Inter Milan two players including Lukaku in a swap deal (The Sun).

Ruben Loftus-Cheek's move to AC Milan is reportedly in doubt with the Italian team having second thoughts due to the midfielder's age (Daily Mail).

Neymar has received a transfer proposal from Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal amid interest from Chelsea in signing the Brazil forward (Daily Mirror).

Steven Gerrard has 'welcomed' the offer of taking over Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq as the Liverpool legend looks for a return to football management (Daily Mirror).

Back to the Premier League, where Manchester United have ramped up their plans to move on Harry Maguire this summer as they continue to monitor a transfer for impressive Napoli defender Min-Jae Kim (Daily Mirror).

Across the city, and Manchester City are ready to offer FA Cup final hero Stefan Ortega a new contract to stave off interest in their second-choice goalkeeper from Bayern Munich (The Sun).

One bit of bad news for the treble winners though, and Kevin De Bruyne could miss the start of next season after snapping his hamstring in the Champions League final (Daily Mail).