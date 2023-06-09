Tottenham are poised to step up their interest in James Maddison after finalising a deal to make Ange Postecoglou their new manager this week (Daily Mail).

It comes as the Foxes are considering offering Steven Gerrard a route back into management (Daily Mail).

Elsewhere in north London, Arsenal have opened preliminary talks to sign Manchester City star Joao Cancelo, according to reports (Daily Mail).

Jorginho's future at Arsenal is under threat after he was "offered a reunion with a former boss" in a shock transfer to Lazio (The Sun).

Wolves are braced for an official approach from Barcelona for captain Ruben Neves, who has just one year left on his contract this summer (Daily Mirror).

Al Ahli are interested in signing Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez, according to reports (Daily Mirror).

West Ham are keen to bring in Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha to replace Declan Rice (Daily Mail).

Aston Villa are willing to hand Sevilla's sporting director Monchi a bumper transfer kitty this summer to tempt him to the Premier League side (Daily Mirror).