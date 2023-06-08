Newcastle United could deny Manchester United one of their chief summer transfer targets as they plot entering the race to sign Napoli defender Min-Jae Kim (The Sun).

Birmingham City are waiting on a windfall in excess of £10m from the deal which will take Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid (Daily Mirror).

Both Inter and AC Milan are keeping tabs on Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun, who appears set to leave the London club this summer after impressing on loan with Reims (Daily Mail).

Rasmus Hojlund is reportedly being earmarked as a top target for Manchester United this summer after Erik ten Hag held 'multiple video calls' with the highly-rated striker (Daily Express).

N'Golo Kante is set to become the latest high-profile footballer to sign for a Saudi Arabian club in a deal that will pay him £86m a season (The Times).

Bayern Munich are set to complete the signing of Borussia Dortmund defender Raphael Guerreiro on a free transfer (The Athletic).

Manchester United are one of four Premier League clubs "crazy" about Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella (The Sun).

Chelsea will look to sign Neymar this summer as Paris Saint-Germain hope to land Bernardo Silva following the exit of Lionel Messi (Daily Mirror).

Bayern Munich are reportedly still hopeful of persuading Harry Kane to join the German club despite interest from Real Madrid this summer (Daily Mail).