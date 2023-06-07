Chelsea have edged ahead of Manchester United by reportedly opening talks to sign Neymar. (The Sun)

Ahead of his proposed move to Manchester United, defender Min-Jae Kim has reportedly said goodbye to his Napoli teammates. (The Sun)

United will look to sell eight first-team squad players this summer including club captain Harry Maguire and striker Anthony Martial. (Daily Mirror)

Thierry Henry is set to reject the chance to become Julian Nagelsmann's assistant manager at PSG. (The Sun)

Brighton are weighing up an improved bid in the region of £40m for Chelsea defender Levi Colwill. (Daily Mail)

Tottenham reportedly have an interest in Manchester United captain Harry Maguire. (Daily Mail)

Barcelona have been given the green light by La Liga to register new contracts and plot new signings after approving their financial "viability plan". (The Athletic)

Neil Warnock has agreed to stay on as manager of Huddersfield Town next season. (Daily Mail)

Brighton are set to ask for significantly more than £70m for in-demand Moises Caicedo. (Daily Telegraph)

John Kennedy has told the Celtic hierarchy that he wants to join Ange Postecoglou at Spurs. (Scottish Sun)