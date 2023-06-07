The latest rumours and gossip from Wednesday's back pages, including updates on the chase for Brazilian star Neymar.
Chelsea have edged ahead of Manchester United by reportedly opening talks to sign Neymar. (The Sun)
Ahead of his proposed move to Manchester United, defender Min-Jae Kim has reportedly said goodbye to his Napoli teammates. (The Sun)
United will look to sell eight first-team squad players this summer including club captain Harry Maguire and striker Anthony Martial. (Daily Mirror)
Thierry Henry is set to reject the chance to become Julian Nagelsmann's assistant manager at PSG. (The Sun)
Brighton are weighing up an improved bid in the region of £40m for Chelsea defender Levi Colwill. (Daily Mail)
Tottenham reportedly have an interest in Manchester United captain Harry Maguire. (Daily Mail)
Barcelona have been given the green light by La Liga to register new contracts and plot new signings after approving their financial "viability plan". (The Athletic)
Neil Warnock has agreed to stay on as manager of Huddersfield Town next season. (Daily Mail)
Brighton are set to ask for significantly more than £70m for in-demand Moises Caicedo. (Daily Telegraph)
John Kennedy has told the Celtic hierarchy that he wants to join Ange Postecoglou at Spurs. (Scottish Sun)
Despite a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia being in the works, Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is reportedly keen to remain at Old Trafford beyond this season. (Daily Express)
Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani is set to complete the club's sale to 49ers Enterprises and there is confidence of the new owners being in place within a week. (Daily Telegraph)
Chelsea have entered the race for Celta Vigo hero Gabri Veiga and are likely to sell Kai Havertz after being made aware of his desire to leave. (The Guardian)
Real Madrid are ready to make a move for Havertz after the surprise exit of Karim Benzema. (The Times)
After posting an emotional statement on social media, Allan Saint-Maximin’s Newcastle United future is in doubt. (The Times)
Celtic may have to fight to land Manchester City coach Enzo Maresca, who also a target for Leicester. (Daily Record)
Wrexham are reportedly lining up a move for former Middlesbrough striker Curtis Main. (Daily Mirror)
Jose Cifuentes has once again appeared to have suggested to Rangers fans that he is moving to Glasgow. (Daily Record)
