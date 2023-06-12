Netherlands host Croatia at De Kuip, looking to seal a place in the Nations League final. Liam Kelly previews the game and provides a best bet.

Football betting tips: Nations League 1pt Half Time Correct Score 0-0 at 17/10 (BetVictor, Parimatch) 1pt Netherlands to win by exactly one goal at 14/5 (Unibet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

There's no rest for the wicked as international duty calls this week. It is fairly scandalous that an exhausted set of players are required to participate in Nations League action immediately after a gruelling season, but this competition has been taken rather seriously since its inception and the opportunity for silverware always sparks competitive interest. This game should certainly be competitive in terms of the levels of both the Netherlands and Croatia. It's hard to split them on quality, despite the hosts being made odds-on favourites with perhaps a slight edge.

Tiredness will undoubtedly play a role in the match-up, but the first selection of HALF TIME CORRECT SCORE 0-0 has more to do with the look of the two teams recently. CLICK HERE to back Half Time Correct Score 0-0 with Sky Bet Available at 17/10 in places, that looks a value play in the tight confines of De Kuip. Ronald Koeman's side have hardly impressed since his post-World Cup appointment. After being hammered by France in a Euro 2024 qualifier, Netherlands were wholly uninspiring against Gibraltar, beating the minnows 3-0 in what was a constipated attacking performance. It wouldn't be a surprise to see them struggle to create chances against Croatia. The visitors have energy in attack, an abundance of quality in midfield, a defence that was solid at the World Cup and an excellent goalkeeper that looks set for a big move in the summer.

Still, NETHERLANDS TO WIN BY EXACTLY ONE GOAL makes appeal at 14/5 with Unibet. CLICK HERE to back Netherlands to win by exactly one goal with Sky Bet Home advantage is certainly a factor to take into account, especially in international football, and if this is to be a hotly-contested affair, a narrow win from the hosts is a bet at a bookmaker that has set Netherlands at a bigger price than others.