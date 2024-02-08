Transfer rumours and football gossip: Karim Benzema, Ivan Toney, Kylian Mbappe, Boyzone

Speaking of superstars, Boyzone band-mates Ronan Keating, Shane Lynch and Keith Duffy and Westlife's Brian McFadden are in talks about becoming 'the face' of Northern non-league club Chorley FC. (Daily Telegraph)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has urged his former club Barcelona to move to lure Jurgen Klopp to the Camp Nou after Xavi Hernandez's summer exit. (Daily Mail)

Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso has been told that whoever succeeds Klopp at Liverpool is effectively setting themselves up to fail. (Daily Mirror)

The long-running saga of Ivan Toney's future has taken another twist with Arsenal invited to bid for the England striker and Brentford boss Thomas Frank admitting the forward is 'likely to be sold'. (Daily Mail)