Transfer rumours and football gossip: Karim Benzema, Ivan Toney, Kylian Mbappe, Boyzone

Karim Benzema stormed out of an Al Ittihad training session on Monday and was subsequently axed from the squad for Wednesday night's Saudi Pro League clash with Al Tai, putting Europe's top clubs on high alert. (Daily Mail)
Speaking of superstars, Boyzone band-mates Ronan Keating, Shane Lynch and Keith Duffy and Westlife's Brian McFadden are in talks about becoming 'the face' of Northern non-league club Chorley FC. (Daily Telegraph)
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has urged his former club Barcelona to move to lure Jurgen Klopp to the Camp Nou after Xavi Hernandez's summer exit. (Daily Mail)
Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso has been told that whoever succeeds Klopp at Liverpool is effectively setting themselves up to fail. (Daily Mirror)
The long-running saga of Ivan Toney's future has taken another twist with Arsenal invited to bid for the England striker and Brentford boss Thomas Frank admitting the forward is 'likely to be sold'. (Daily Mail)
Sticking with in-demand and wantaway strikers, France and Paris St-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has allegedly handed Real Madrid three transfer demands. (Sun)
West Ham's failure to agree a fee with FC Nordsjaelland for 19-year-old forward Ibrahim Osman has opened the door for Brighton to land the Ghanaian teenager. (Daily Telegraph)
Blackburn Rovers manager Jon Dahl Tomasson is on the verge of leaving the club. (Daily Mail)
Sir Jim Ratcliffe is "unlikely" to get the green light to build a £2bn Government-funded "Wembley of the North" for Manchester United's Old Trafford. (Sun)
Across town, Manchester City's signing of winger Savio from an affiliated club is expected to be scrutinised for fair market value by the Premier League. (Daily Telegraph)
And, finally, Arsenal are seemingly ready to offload Brazilian winger Marquinhos for good in the summer following an underwhelming loan spell at Nantes. (Daily Mirror)
