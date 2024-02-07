Transfer rumours and football gossip: Marcus Rashford, Roony Bardghji, Man Utd

PSG will try to sign Manchester United's Marcus Rashford in the summer if they get a hint of him being interested in leaving Old Trafford (Sun).
But former United striker Dwight Yorke has highlighted the importance of Rashford and questioned Erik ten Hag's management style (Telegraph).
United have scouted Copenhagen star Roony Bardghji as they consider their long-term options to replace Jadon Sancho (Sun).
But Bardghji has admitted it would be "fun" to link up with fellow Scandinavian wonderkid Lucas Bergvall at Tottenham (Express).
Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to turn United's home into a 'Wembley of the North' as they explore plans for a new stadium (Telegraph).
Ratcliffe and his Ineos team also intend to give data a prominent role in the club's overhauled recruitment strategy (Sun).
Meanwhile, former Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis has been training with United when they have been shorthanded (MEN).
Mauricio Pochettino has taken responsibility for his struggling Chelsea players after talks with the club's owners (Sun).
There could still be major departures, with reports in Italy claiming AC Milan want Benoit Badiashile, Trevoh Chalobah and Carney Chukwuemeka (Express).
But some of the club's recent signings, who signed long-term deals, are struggling to understand what Todd Boehly's project has become (Athletic).
Reports in Hungary have claimed Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai will miss the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea (Mirror).
Meanwhile Liverpool have reportedly already made contact with Xabi Alonso to sound out his interest in taking over from Jurgen Klopp (Express).
Manchester City's potential signing of Savio from affiliated club Troyes is expected to be scrutinised for fair market value by the Premier League (Telegraph).
Lewis Ferguson's agent has confirmed Bologna would not listen to offers for him in January but there was plenty of interest in the 24-year-old (Daily Record).
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.