Transfer rumours and football gossip: Chelsea, Mauricio Pochettino, Michael Olise

Mauricio Pochettino could be spared the axe at Chelsea, along with the remainder of his coaching staff, because paying them off could see the club in serious danger of breaching Premier League spending rules (Daily Mail). Manchester City are closing on their first deal for the summer of 2024 with forward Savio set to join the club from fellow City Football Group club Troyes. The 19-year-old is currently on loan in Spain with another CFG-owned club Girona (Daily Mirror). Thomas Partey's days at Arsenal appear to be coming to an end, with the Premier League club likely to sell him this summer because of his checkered injury record (Daily Mirror). Michael Olise is set to miss at least two months after re-injuring his hamstring against Brighton, dealing a massive blow to Crystal Palace's already faltering survival campaign (Daily Mail).

Yves Bissouma is expected back at Tottenham later this week for medical checks after Mali's coach revealed he had played while suffering with malaria at the Africa Cup of Nations (Evening Standard). Lawrence Shankland has told Hearts he will not be signing a new contract (The Scottish Sun). Christian Eriksen's time at Manchester United could come to an end this week, with reports in Turkey claiming he has held "secret talks" about a move to Galatasaray (The Sun). Nottingham Forest may have to hold on to MLS target Divock Origi for the remainder of the season with fellow striker Chris Wood unlikely to play again before April (Daily Telegraph). Paper Talk: Monday's gossip

Done deals: Every completed transfer Arsenal will face the standard £25,000 fine after having six players booked against Liverpool on Sunday but there will be no "over-celebrating" punishment for boss Mikel Arteta (The Sun). Aston Villa are concerned defender Ezri Konsa will miss more than a month with the knee injury he suffered in the 5-0 win over Sheffield United (Daily Telegraph). Fulham are not expecting Raul Jimenez back for at least a month after scans revealed the severity of the hamstring injury he sustained against Everton last week (Evening Standard). Brentford are prepared to re-address a deal to sign Club Brugge winger Antonio Nusa in the summer but will seek further medical examinations and explanations before pushing ahead (Daily Telegraph).