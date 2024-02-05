Transfer rumours and football gossip: Roy Hodgson, Michael Olise, Joshua Kimmich, Erling Haaland

Man City boss Pep Guardiola has issued a challenge to Real Madrid to make a concrete offer for star man Erling Haaland if they really want him. (Daily Mail)

Meanwhile, the Spaniard is also prepared to battle Manchester United for Michael Olise's services. (The Sun)

Also on the Cityzens' radar is Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich, with Guardiola keen on a reunion with the German midfielder. (The Athletic)

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has reportedly strongly contemplated sacking Roy Hodgson after defeat to Brighton, however, he's struggling to find a candidate willing to take over at this stage. (The Guardian)