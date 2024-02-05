Transfer rumours and football gossip: Roy Hodgson, Michael Olise, Joshua Kimmich, Erling Haaland

Man City boss Pep Guardiola has issued a challenge to Real Madrid to make a concrete offer for star man Erling Haaland if they really want him. (Daily Mail)
Meanwhile, the Spaniard is also prepared to battle Manchester United for Michael Olise's services. (The Sun)
Also on the Cityzens' radar is Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich, with Guardiola keen on a reunion with the German midfielder. (The Athletic)
Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has reportedly strongly contemplated sacking Roy Hodgson after defeat to Brighton, however, he's struggling to find a candidate willing to take over at this stage. (The Guardian)
PSG have reportedly lined up Milan's Rafael Leao to replace Kylian Mbappe, who appears to have agreed a deal with Real Madrid. (The Sun)
Arsenal's Thomas Partey is expected to depart the Emirates at the end of his existing contract. Currently sidelined with a hamstring issue from October, he has made just five appearances since the start of the season. (Daily Mirror)
Preparing for Mbappe's eventual exit to Real Madrid, Ligue 1 giants PSG have turned their attention to Napoli's Victor Osimhen. (Daily Telegraph)
Aberdeen are reportedly set to name Neil Warnock as their interim boss within the next 48 hours. (Scottish Sun)
Exiled winger Ryan Kent is planning to escalate his feud with Fenerbahce over unpaid wages to FIFA. (Daily Record)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.