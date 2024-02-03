Sack race: Roy Hodgson slashed after Brighton battering

Roy Hodgson has had his price slashed in the sack race following a heavy 4-1 defeat at Brighton on Saturday. Hodgson has been the market favourite since Steve Cooper's departure from Nottingham Forest before Christmas, and he has been ever shortening. Having entered the weekend at 4/7, he now finds himself at 2/5 following a shocking display at the Amex. His side were 3-0 down at the break, and Hodgson's misery was compounded in the second half when he brought star man Michael Olise off the bench only for him to pull up injured 10 minutes later.

Michael Olise comes off injured for Palace

The 76-year-old remained defiant after the game, and pointed to a lack of key players as the reason for the heavy defeat. "Fans will have come here with high hopes," he said. "Unfortunately at the moment, especially given the situation we find ourselves in, not even being able to field a team a bit more capable of doing that, you have to accept it isn't always going to work out that way." Vincent Kompany is 7/1 following Burnley's comeback draw against Fulham, but second-favourite is Jurgen Klopp, who is set to leave Liverpool this summer and rates a 6/1 chance in the market. From the equivalent date last season, seven further changes occurred in the Premier League, perhaps suggesting that it would be a surprise were we to be left waiting for Klopp's farewell for the next one.

Next Premier League manager to leave (odds via Sky Bet) Roy Hodgson - 2/5

Jurgen Klopp - 6/1

Vincent Kompany - 7/1

Eddie Howe - 10/1

Erik ten Hag - 10/1

Marco Silva - 16/1

No manager to leave - 16/1

20/1 bar Odds correct at 0945 GMT (03/02/24)

The Eagles remain 14th in the table, but are now just five points above the relegation zone. They take on Chelsea next week at Selhurst Park. Burnley boss Vincent Kompany saw his odds shorten from 10/1 to 7/1 despite a draw with Fulham, a game in which the Clarets came from 2-0 down to earn a share of the spoils.