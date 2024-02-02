Transfer rumours and football gossip: Erling Haaland, Caoimhin Kelleher, Ivan Toney

Brentford boss Thomas Frank believes the club's refusal to sell star striker Ivan Toney in the January transfer window is a sign of how far they have come, despite admitting the Bees remain a "selling" club (Daily Mirror).

Liverpool dismissed a bold attempt from Nottingham Forest to sign goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher. Forest offered a deal worth £15m for the 25-year-old but Liverpool do not want to sell (Daily Mail).

Erling Haaland's representatives are reportedly convinced he must join Real Madrid (The Sun).

Premier League clubs are on course to spend one of the lowest amounts in a January transfer window, with owners and financial experts blaming the league's increased scrutiny over its profit and sustainability regulations (PSR) for the significant downturn (The Guardian).

Pierre Emile Hojbjerg says he is happy to remain a Tottenham player for now, despite his role on the periphery of Ange Postecoglou's team sparking interest for the second transfer window in a row (Daily Mail).

Liverpool and Arsenal are battling to sign Eintracht Frankfurt star Hugo Larsson, who has been dubbed the 'next Rodri' (Daily Mirror).

Mauricio Pochettino wanted three players in the January transfer window but failed to bring in any of them (Daily Mail).

Pep Lijnders believes he's ready to become a manager when he leaves Liverpool at the end of the season (The Athletic).

Ridvan Yilmaz is staying at Ibrox after Rangers chiefs rebuffed Galatasaray's deadline day swoop for the left-back (Daily Record).