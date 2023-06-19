The latest rumours and gossip from Monday's back pages, including updates on Arsenal's pursuit of Kai Havertz.
Despite late interest from Bayern Munich, Arsenal are confident of sealing up a deal for Kai Havertz (The Sun), The fee is still a stumbling block, though (Daily MIrror),
Manchester United will make an improved £50m bid for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount. (Daily Mail)
Brendan Rodgers in line to finally be confirmed as new Celtic boss. (Scottish Sun)
Planning for a season in the Champions League, Newcastle have added Chelsea's Marc Cucurella to their list of summer transfer targets. (Daily Mirror)
Erik ten Hag is angry that his plans to sign Declan Rice are being affected by Manchester United's takeover saga. (The Sun)
West Ham are waiting on an improved offer but Arsenal have yet to submit a second bid for Rice (Daily Mail). Arsenal are willing to cash in on Thomas Partey as part of an overhaul of their midfield (The Sun).
Swansea are progressing with talks for Michael Duff to become their new manager. (The Guardian)
Chelsea will discuss the structure of a £30m deal for Villarreal forward Nicolas Jackson this week. (Daily Mail)
Luton have turned to Blackburn goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski after snubbing the chance to sign promotion hero Ethan Horvath. (The Sun)
Crystal Palace have increased their interest in Torino centre-back Perr Schuurs. (Daily Mail)
Sunderland have confirmed the signing of Hemir Silva Semedo on a five-year contract from Benfica. (The Athletic)
Luis Enrique is in the advanced stages with PSG about becoming their new manager. (The Guardian)
Newcastle look ready to make a surprise bid for West Brom keeper Josh Griffiths. (The Sun)
Rangers are set to face competition from a Serie A club in their hunt for Cyriel Dessers. (Scottish Sun)
