Arsenal will make a second attempt to sign Declan Rice after they had an opening offer for the midfielder rejected and have withdrawn their interest in Moises Caicedo, leaving Chelsea in prime position to sign the Brighton player (The Times).

Chelsea face competition from Manchester United for the signing of the Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana (The Guardian).

Romeo Lavia could be set for an instant return to the Premier League, with Liverpool and Chelsea targeting the Southampton teenager (The Sun).

Tottenham have launched a joint bid for James Maddison and Harvey Barnes following Leicester's relegation from the Premier League (Daily Mail).

Leicester are closing in on appointing Enzo Maresca as their new manager after he impressed during talks with the club (The Times).

Julen Lopetegui has committed to stay at Wolves next season after further talks with the hierarchy (The Guardian).

Leeds expect to conclude their hunt for a manager next week, with Daniel Farke on a shortlist that also includes Carlos Corberan and Scott Parker (The Guardian).