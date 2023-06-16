Sporting Life
Paper Talk Declan Rice

Transfer rumours and football gossip: Declan Rice, James Maddison, Romeo Lavia

By Sporting Life
09:58 · FRI June 16, 2023

The latest rumours and gossip from Friday back pages, including reports of Arsenal's second bid for Declan Rice.

Arsenal will make a second attempt to sign Declan Rice after they had an opening offer for the midfielder rejected and have withdrawn their interest in Moises Caicedo, leaving Chelsea in prime position to sign the Brighton player (The Times).

Chelsea face competition from Manchester United for the signing of the Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana (The Guardian).

Romeo Lavia could be set for an instant return to the Premier League, with Liverpool and Chelsea targeting the Southampton teenager (The Sun).

Tottenham have launched a joint bid for James Maddison and Harvey Barnes following Leicester's relegation from the Premier League (Daily Mail).

Leicester are closing in on appointing Enzo Maresca as their new manager after he impressed during talks with the club (The Times).

Julen Lopetegui has committed to stay at Wolves next season after further talks with the hierarchy (The Guardian).

Leeds expect to conclude their hunt for a manager next week, with Daniel Farke on a shortlist that also includes Carlos Corberan and Scott Parker (The Guardian).

A new owner at Manchester United is unlikely to be in place before the start of the new domestic season (The Times).

Chelsea are in final negotiations with the online casino Stake over becoming the club’s new front-of-shirt sponsor on an initial one-year deal (The Telegraph).

Manchester United are considering a surprise move for Leeds defender Robin Koch (Daily Mail).

