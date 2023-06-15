England's Euro 2024 qualification campaign continues with a trip to Malta on Friday night. Tom Carnduff doesn't think the Three Lions will be troubled.

Questions about the sheer volume of football arise once again as international football returns just days after the conclusion of the domestic season. For England, they couldn't have really asked for a better window than the one given to them in June. A trip to Malta on Friday will be treated as a holiday by those travelling for the contest - some beers in the sun accompanied by multiple goals will be the expectation. The Three Lions have proven to be a ruthless force against minnows under Gareth Southgate's guidance. Six of their 10 World Cup qualification games saw at least four scored and it should be expected that England reach at least that tally on Friday night.

Even with the anticipated rotation from England and the resting of Manchester City players - and my word does Jack Grealish need it - this is a side boasting quality throughout. This is particularly true in the attacking areas, with Harry Kane likely to lead the line with the aim of adding more to his already record-breaking international goal tally. Malta sit 172nd in the FIFA World Rankings. They've progressed throughout the last few years but should be nowhere near the level required to even remotely trouble the visitors. As such, the Evens available on ENGLAND TO SCORE OVER 3.5 GOALS provides big appeal. CLICK HERE to back England to score over 3.5 goals with Sky Bet As mentioned previously, England have little issue in brushing aside those lesser quality sides. The start they've made to this qualification campaign is also a huge positive for them.

With a win in Italy - their toughest game of the group - it feels like the Three Lions are already there, and yes, I'm aware they still have six games to play. Malta is, on paper, England's easiest opponent of Group C. Croatia, Slovakia and Slovenia all scored at least four goals against them across Malta's final four World Cup qualification games. As you'd expect, a number of away players are a short price to strike. Kane is less than 1/2 with Callum Wilson at 4/7 - eight players are available of odds of 2/1 or shorter. Instead of gambling on that, and with the uncertainty surrounding team news, taking the 'safety net' of backing ENGLAND OVER 3.5 GOALS provides by far the most appeal.

