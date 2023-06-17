England look to continue their 100% start to Euro 2024 qualifying when they host North Macedonia on Monday. Joe Townsend selects three best bets.

England’s trip to Malta could hardly have gone more to plan. Three goals in the opening half an hour set up a routine 4-0 win as the Maltese failed to register a single shot and new 'number 10' Trent Alexander-Arnold earned rave reviews. North Macedonia, 65th in the FIFA world rankings compared to 172nd-placed Malta, will undoubtedly provide stiffer opposition. But with England back at Wembley and Manchester City’s treble winners now fully available following their late arrival to international duty, expect a very similar outcome.

It's easy to fall in to the trap of believing that at the end of a long, cluttered season England may turn in a lethargic display against inferior opposition. That simply has not happened under seven years of Gareth Southgate's stewardship, even during the period since 2020 when the backlogged calendar has been unrelenting. Maligned at times for perceived conservative tactics, and lauded at others for consistent, deep runs at major tournaments, what is very often overlooked about Southgate's time as England manager is his outstanding qualifying record. In 30 World Cup and European Championship qualifiers his record is won 25, drawn four, lost one. England have scored 101 goals and conceded only 13 - a staggering average of 3.36 goals for and 0.43 goals against per game. Those statistics, combined with Monday's opposition gives me confidence in taking the 5/6 about OVER 2.5 HOME GOALS. For the same reasons, and helped by the fact six of England's last nine qualifiers at Wembley have seen them win by at least three goals, the 5/4 Betfair are offering for ENGLAND to cover a -2 HANDICAP is worth taking to smaller stakes.

And completing our staking plan I like the look of a small each-way play in the FIRST GOALSCORER market by backing HARRY MAGUIRE. Anticipating who Southgate will select is tough, but Maguire is one of few names who you can be fairly certain will start. Though on a 15-game barren run for his country, there is no sign the centre-back is any less involved in an attacking sense. He had one attempt on goal against Malta, four in England's previous qualifier at home to Ukraine and racked up six in five games during the mid-season World Cup. The 22/1 on offer for him to break the deadlock simply just looks too big, with the general price of 7/1 for him to score anytime feeling just about value too given the standard of opposition.