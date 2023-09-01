Manchester United and Sweden winger Anthony Elanga has revealed his frustrations at the lack of first-team action this season. The 20-year-old has had just five starts in the Premier League under Erik ten Hag. (The Athletic)

Following the sacking of Antonio Conte, Tottenham could reportedly face competition from Real Madrid for the services of Julian Nagelsmann in the summer. (The Sun)

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is reportedly preparing to leave the Reds this summer, with Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Brighton amongst the suitors. (Daily Mail)