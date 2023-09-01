The latest rumours and gossip from Monday's back pages, including Real Madrid and Tottenham's pursuit of Julian Nageslmann.
Manchester United and Sweden winger Anthony Elanga has revealed his frustrations at the lack of first-team action this season. The 20-year-old has had just five starts in the Premier League under Erik ten Hag. (The Athletic)
Following the sacking of Antonio Conte, Tottenham could reportedly face competition from Real Madrid for the services of Julian Nagelsmann in the summer. (The Sun)
Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is reportedly preparing to leave the Reds this summer, with Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Brighton amongst the suitors. (Daily Mail)
Real Madrid could reportedly have a big say on who is appointed the next Tottenham manager with the Los Blancos linked with Mauricio Pochettino and Nagelsmann to replace Carlo Ancelotti in the summer. (Daily Express)
In-form striker Folarin Balogun has revealed that he hasn't closed the doors on a return to Reims and could leave Arsenal in the summer on a permanent basis. (The Sun)
Napoli defender Min-Jae Kim has shut down rumours linking him with a Serie A exit to Manchester United, labelling the reports as "nonsense". (Daily Express)
Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is reportedly happy to accept a reduced wage in order to facilitate a summer move to Barcelona. (The Sun)
Before signing Marcel Sabitzer on loan, Manchester United reportedly attempted to sign Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat in January. (Daily Express)
Brighton and Hove Albion sensation Evan Ferguson is reportedly set to reject any moves and stay with the Seagulls this summer. (The Sun)