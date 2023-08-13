Marcus Rashford is ready to wait and see what Manchester United's new owners put on the table before committing to a new contract. He will enter the final year of his deal at the end of this season (The Sun).

The Qatar bid for Manchester United will finally land on Friday - but it will still be way short of the Glazers' valuation (Daily Mail).

Elliott Investment Management, the American former owners of AC Milan, have tabled an offer for a minority stake in the Old Trafford club (The Times).

Paul Mitchell has been earmarked for a role in any INEOS football structure at United, should the Sir Jim Ratcliffe-led consortium buy the club (The Independent).

That is a significant blow to Liverpool, who were reportedly in pursuit of recruitment expert Mitchell (Daily Express).

Steven Gerrard believes it might be time for Harry Kane to "move on" after the Tottenham striker became England's leading scorer - with Erik ten Hag's club reportedly interested (Daily Mirror).