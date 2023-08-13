The latest rumours and gossip from Friday's back pages, including Marcus Rashford's future at Manchester United.
Marcus Rashford is ready to wait and see what Manchester United's new owners put on the table before committing to a new contract. He will enter the final year of his deal at the end of this season (The Sun).
The Qatar bid for Manchester United will finally land on Friday - but it will still be way short of the Glazers' valuation (Daily Mail).
Elliott Investment Management, the American former owners of AC Milan, have tabled an offer for a minority stake in the Old Trafford club (The Times).
Paul Mitchell has been earmarked for a role in any INEOS football structure at United, should the Sir Jim Ratcliffe-led consortium buy the club (The Independent).
That is a significant blow to Liverpool, who were reportedly in pursuit of recruitment expert Mitchell (Daily Express).
Steven Gerrard believes it might be time for Harry Kane to "move on" after the Tottenham striker became England's leading scorer - with Erik ten Hag's club reportedly interested (Daily Mirror).
Antonio Conte could miss out on the prospect of a £15million payday by leaving Tottenham before the end of the season (Daily Telegraph).
Zack Steffen, currently on loan at Middlesbrough, has admitted that he has no plans to return to Manchester City at the end of the season (The Sun).
Huddersfield Town is to be bought by an American consortium after agreeing an 11th-hour takeover to avoid entering administration and being condemned to relegation (Daily Mail).
The race for Alfredo Morelos' signature continues to heat up with the striker coming to the end of his Rangers contract (Scottish Sun).