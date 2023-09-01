The latest rumours and gossip from Thursday's back pages, including reports of Tottenham's interest in Dean Henderson.
Tottenham are reportedly interested in luring Dean Henderson from Manchester United this summer as they hunt for Hugo Lloris' successor. Erik ten Hag is on the search for a new stopper of his own amid uncertainty about David De Gea's Old Trafford future (Daily Express).
Spurs risk missing out on Mauricio Pochettino at the end of the season, with the Argentine manager high up on Real Madrid's shortlist if Carlo Ancelotti leaves the Spanish club this summer (The Times).
The battle for Manchester United descended into farce last night as the initial deadline for second bids passed. Representatives of the Qatar-based group and that of Sir Jim Ratcliffe had both claimed that their offers had gone in before the 9pm cut-off (Daily Mail).
Randal Kolo Muani has seemingly opened the door to a move away from Frankfurt this summer amid reported interest from Old Trafford (Daily Express).
United are set to beat Chelsea to the signing of Watford full-back Harry Amass, who was part of the first-team squad for their FA Cup clash with Reading earlier this season before he had even turned 16 (Evening Standard).
Former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf has said he is hopeful the club will be able to sign Joao Felix this summer (Daily Mail).
Liverpool's forgotten man Arthur Melo is set to leave the club without playing a single Premier League minute (The Sun).
Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi says he has no plans to leave the club in the short-term after turning down the chance to join Arsenal during the January window (Daily Mirror).
Brendan Rodgers has revealed Harry Souttar could be used as a makeshift striker after the Leicester boss experimented with the idea in training.
Gianluca Scamacca is set to face England on Thursday night under a cloud of uncertainty as he changes agencies and considers his future with West Ham.
Folarin Balogun sent US football fans into a frenzy after posting a picture on Instagram which appeared to show him in Orlando, near where the national team is currently holding a training camp. Balogun is eligible to play for the country, as well as England and Nigeria (all Daily Mail).
Dele Alli's time with Besiktas reached a new low when his manager questioned the midfielder's commitment after he missed training on Wednesday and was reportedly not answering his phone (The Times).
Other reports claim the former England international has not gone absent without leave, but is in London after the Turkish club agreed to allow him to attend a doctor's appointment on Wednesday (Daily Telegraph).
Rangers have been running the rule over Nottingham Forest defender Jonathan Panzo. The Light Blues have scouted the central defender, who is currently on loan at Coventry (Daily Record).