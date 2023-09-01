Tottenham are reportedly interested in luring Dean Henderson from Manchester United this summer as they hunt for Hugo Lloris' successor. Erik ten Hag is on the search for a new stopper of his own amid uncertainty about David De Gea's Old Trafford future (Daily Express).

Spurs risk missing out on Mauricio Pochettino at the end of the season, with the Argentine manager high up on Real Madrid's shortlist if Carlo Ancelotti leaves the Spanish club this summer (The Times).

The battle for Manchester United descended into farce last night as the initial deadline for second bids passed. Representatives of the Qatar-based group and that of Sir Jim Ratcliffe had both claimed that their offers had gone in before the 9pm cut-off (Daily Mail).

Randal Kolo Muani has seemingly opened the door to a move away from Frankfurt this summer amid reported interest from Old Trafford (Daily Express).

United are set to beat Chelsea to the signing of Watford full-back Harry Amass, who was part of the first-team squad for their FA Cup clash with Reading earlier this season before he had even turned 16 (Evening Standard).

Former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf has said he is hopeful the club will be able to sign Joao Felix this summer (Daily Mail).

Liverpool's forgotten man Arthur Melo is set to leave the club without playing a single Premier League minute (The Sun).

Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi says he has no plans to leave the club in the short-term after turning down the chance to join Arsenal during the January window (Daily Mirror).