In normal circumstances, Mason Mount would be one of the most sought-after players this summer.

The Chelsea midfielder is heading into the final 12 months of his contract at Stamford Bridge and the latest reports suggest an agreement between the player and the club isn’t close. After excessive spending across the last two transfer windows, Chelsea will have to attempt to balance the books this summer and Mount could well be sacrificed. It isn’t often that a 24-year-old England international is available for a reduced price, believed to be in the region of £50million. Usually, there would be a scramble for such a player. However, the 36-cap international is having something of a down year. Couple that with the fact his name isn’t Jude Bellingham and it becomes a little easier to understand exactly why he’s not at the top of everyone’s summer shortlist. The Champions League winner has been linked with Liverpool and Manchester United over recent months but the implication is that he is a cheaper alternative to Bellingham and that neither club are willing to go all out for the Chelsea No19 until they know where the BVB youngster is going to be playing his football next season. Mount wouldn’t be a consolation prize though.

Don't judge Mount solely on this season He is being judged on his performances this season instead of what he’s done throughout his Chelsea career. In his debut season in the first team, the versatile midfielder scored seven goals and assisted a further five. He followed that up with six goals and five assists in the Premier League the following year. During the 2021/22 campaign, he joined an exclusive group of players to do the double-double when he finished with 11 goals and chipped in with an impressive 10 assists. The Cobham graduate involved himself in goals and assists for both Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel from a variety of roles in a number of different systems. It is true that he has struggled this term. He’s scored just three times and has two assists to his name in the Premier League. In fact, he’s involved himself in goals in just three outings this season having netted a double against Aston Villa and assisting two in a win over Wolves. The last time Mount assisted a goal in the English top-flight was back in October.

His form has tailed off for England too. Though he started the World Cup in Gareth Southgate’s XI, he lost his place in the team to Jordan Henderson and finished the tournament on the bench. Mount is just having one of those seasons. There are reasons for it. Lack of selection consistency hurting Mount Firstly, he isn’t getting the same opportunities as he was last season and yet expectations haven’t been altered. How is he supposed to hit double figures when he’s averaging just 1.77 shots per 95, down from the 2.79 he averaged during his prolific 2021/22 campaign? His Expected Goals average has also taken a hit. Last season it was 0.30, now it is down at 0.13. It is a similar story with Expected Assists. That was as high as 0.27 per 95 last season but is now down at 0.15. Furthermore, his 3.09 shot-creating actions per 95 is the worst of his Chelsea career.

He isn’t able to influence games in the same way he was last season because the system doesn’t allow him to. It isn’t necessarily tied to quality as some would have you believe. This is likely tied to his many, many roles. Mount has been deployed as an attacking midfielder for the majority of the time this season but he’s had stints on both flanks as well as being tasked with playing as a central midfielder on occasion. Graham Potter hasn’t really given him a position to call his own and this no doubt has a negative impact on consistency and output. Minutes have Mount-ed up You also have to factor in the amount of football that Mount has played over recent seasons. In his three full seasons as a Chelsea player, he was involved in 10,559 minutes across the Premier League and Champions League, and 11,700 across all competitions. That is the equivalent of 130 full 90-minute matches.