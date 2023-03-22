The latest rumours and gossip from Wednesday's back pages, including Napoli's demands for star striker Victor Osimhen.

According to reports, Napoli will demand £150m for Victor Osimhen this summer, with Manchester United and Chelsea chasing the star striker. (Daily Mail) Arsenal were alerted as Lazio are seemingly ready to cash in on midfielder Sergei Milinkovic-Savic in the summer. (The Sun) Liverpool could be back in for teenage sensation Gavi in the summer with the Barcelona midfielder potentially becoming a free agent if the Catalan club's salary cap issues mean they are unable to register him as a professional player under the terms of a new contract he signed in September. (Daily Mirror) Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy already has nine candidates on his list of potential replacements for Antonio Conte. (Daily Express)

Second bids for Manchester United have to be lodged by 9pm on Wednesday night, with the club set to be sold for a world-record fee of more than £5bn should the Glazers accept one of the offers. (Daily Mail) Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani is said to be "very confident" his debt-free bid to buy Manchester United can win over the Glazer family as the £5bn takeover battle enters its defining stage. (Daily Telegraph) Chelsea could terminate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's contract in the summer according to reports in Spain, which also hint his trip to watch El Clasico last weekend has not impressed Stamford Bridge bosses. (Daily Mail) Premier League and EFL clubs have shelled out a staggering £1.3m in fines this season for abusive and aggressive behaviour. (The Sun)

Liverpool have held talks with Monaco sporting director Paul Mitchell over potentially taking on the same role at Anfield. (Daily Mirror) Wolves owners' Fosun have opened talks over a potential investment in Belgian club KV Oostende as they look into expanding their portfolio of football clubs in Europe. (The Guardian) Former Celtic star striker Moussa Dembele will leave Lyon this summer when he contract expires, it has been reported. (Daily Record)